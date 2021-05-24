Edward J. McMahon, 58, of Oil City, PA, died Sunday Morning May 23, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

Born January 30, 1963, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of Mary Harvey McMahon Haughney and the late Edward P. McMahon.

Ed was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He had worked for Strickland Construction and more recently for Friedhaber’s for many years until ill health forced him to retire.

Ed enjoyed the Pittsburgh Steelers, hunting, fishing, and collecting coins.

He was very handy, and helped many family members with various projects in their homes.

In addition to his mother of Oil City, he is survived by eight siblings: Mary Ellen Day of Tyler, TX, Susan McMahon of Oil City, Martha Jackowiak & her husband Denis of Buffalo, NY, Daniel McMahon & his wife Diane of Oil City, Clara Winger of Oil City, Pat Palm & her husband Steve of Knox, Tim McMahon of Polk, Tom McMahon & his wife Holly of Oil City. Additionally surviving are the following nieces and nephews, Ashleigh Brugnoli & her husband Kenny and their children Zack & Kane, Caitlin Jackowiak, Danielle McKenna, Nathan Kurschinske & his wife Mandy and their children Noah & Ella, Andy, Mary and Willie Winger, Brian Palm & his wife Angie and their son Nolan, Nicole Pearson & her husband Chad and their son Gavin, Justin & Megan McMahon, Andrea McMahon, Brennan McMahon & his wife Mary, Gabby McMahon, Aiden McMahon, Bailey McMahon, Will McMahon, and additional family members Kayleigh & Alex Serafin.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step father Richard Haughney, a brother in law William Winger, a niece Casey McMahon and a great nephew Cole Brugnoli.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

A Graveside Service will be held at 12 Noon Saturday May 29 in (Old) St. Joseph Cemetery, Oil City with Fr. Ian McElrath, Presiding.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Blind Association or to UPMC Northwest Hillman Cancer Center.

