Evelyn Rose Rust, 83, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord, with her family by her side, on May 22, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a short illness.

Born August 18, 1937, in Franklin, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Marsilio and Claribel Black Dalmaso. She married Harley “Jug” Rust, Jr. on July 14, 1958, and he preceded her in death on December 6, 2011.

Evelyn was a graduate of Meadville City Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse at Franklin Hospital, which later came to be known as Franklin Regional Medical Center. She took great pride in being an Ob-Gyn Nurse for more than 30 years.

Evelyn had a great faith in God. She was a very active member of the Congress Hill Church of God, where she held the position of Deaconess. She enjoyed luncheons with her nursing colleagues, card club group and her high school friends. Evelyn loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Timothy W. Rust and his wife, Michele, of Franklin; and her 2 daughters, Jodi L. Donley and her husband, Norman, of Loudonville, OH, and Sue A. Bloom and her husband, Kris, of Oil City. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren, Sharlene Miller and her partner, Josh Ragan, of Loudonville, OH, Nathan Donley and his wife, Kristin, of Perrysville, OH, John Stahlman of Oil City, Dylan Rust and his fiancee’, Shaunnae Uber, of Franklin, and Amber Rust and her significant other, Eric Henderson, of Franklin; and her 6 great-grandchildren, Natalya Miller, Carson, Carlee and Jackson Donley, Easton Dunkle and Lawson Rust.

She is additionally survived by her brother, Donald D. Hitzeman and his wife, Claudia, of Nashua NH; her sister, Marcella Hoover, of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by her sister, Theresa Joanne Dalmaso Coolidge; and her son-in-law, David Michael Stahlman.

Family and friends will be received at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Social Distancing Guidelines will be followed). A Funeral Service for Evelyn will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 27th at 2 p.m. at the Congress Hill Church of God, with John O’Polka, a family friend, officiating.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Congress Hill Church of God – 406 Congress Hill Road, Franklin PA 16323, and/or to the Venango County Humane Society – 286 South Main Street, Seneca PA 16346.

To send online condolences, cards or flowers, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

