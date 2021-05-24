Hearing for Driver Charged After Allegedly Running Over Man With Side-by-Side Continued

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing has been continued for a Sligo man facing felony assault charges for allegedly running over another man with a side-by-side following a dispute at a local bar.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 28-year-old Ricki Lee Elliott scheduled for May 25 has been continued and is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. on July 20.

Elliott faces the following charges:

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury or Causes Injury with Extreme Indifference, Felony 1

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes Serious Bodily Injury with Deadly Weapon, Felony 2

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 1

Harassment – Course of Conduct with No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

He is currently free on $100,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Clarion-based State Police Trooper Rodney Hotchkiss, the incident happened on Sunday, May 16, at Savelli’s Tavern along Huey Road in Rimersburg.

Trooper Hotchkiss was dispatched to Savelli’s after receiving a report of an individual being struck by a side-by-side.

Trooper Hotchkiss spoke with one man who was present when a fight involving several patrons occurred around midnight. The fight reportedly broke out during a game of pool. The bartender asked the individuals involved to leave the premises. The man told Trooper Hotchkiss that a group of four individuals involved in the altercation left the property on two side-by-sides and were headed south toward Cherry Run.

Approximately one-half hour later, the bartender instructed all patrons to leave the bar after she was informed that the group of individuals – three men and one woman – were on their way back.

The man told Trooper Hotchkiss that he saw the side-by-sides return to the parking lot a short time later. They reportedly tried to re-enter the bar but were unable to enter the building because the bartender had locked the door. The group then fled the scene in their side-by-sides while spraying gravel at the building, according to the criminal complaint.

After they departed, a woman started frantically pounding on the door and screamed that a man had been struck in the parking lot by one of the side-by-sides.

The woman later told Trooper Hotchkiss that she left the bar with her friend, Ed Krebs, after the fight broke out and was in the parking lot when the side-by-sides returned. According to the woman, Krebs was helping her into a pickup truck when one of the side-by-sides pulled between the truck’s passenger door and another vehicle. The side-by-side then struck Krebs and fled toward Cherry Run.

Further investigation revealed that the side-by-side was operated by Ricki Lee Elliott, according to the complaint.

While attempting to locate Elliot, police found a side-by-side behind a barn at the property of Travis Miller. The side-by-side matched the description of the one involved in the incident. A search warrant for the seizure of the vehicle was granted by District Judge Timothy Schill.

Miller, who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the incident, told Trooper Hotchkiss that “a guy standing next to a truck wouldn’t move to let Ricki through.”

“(Miller) said all he remembers is this guy standing in front of them, then Ricki took off and the guy was gone.”

Miller clarified that he didn’t see Krebs go under the side-by-side. He said he saw Krebs in front of the side-by-side and then “he just disappeared.”

Trooper Hotchkiss asked Miller what they did after the incident occurred and he said they traveled back to his house and went to sleep.

Trooper Hotchkiss told exploreClarion.com that Krebs was flown to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

Elliott was arraigned on May 16 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

