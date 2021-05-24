Hearing for Rimersburg Man Accused of Biting His Father, Threatening to Kill Him Set for Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A preliminary hearing is scheduled for tomorrow for a Rimersburg man who allegedly struck and bit his father and threatened to kill him.

Court documents indicate 26-year-old Perry James Kriebel is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25.

He faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, New Bethlehem Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Mill Street in Rimersburg Borough around 5:01 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, for a report of a physical domestic between a father and his son.

A known witness told police that Perry Kriebel had “attacked” his father and “was dangerous.” The witness reportedly stated that Perry had then left the residence with a metal shovel and said she “did not know if he would hurt himself or someone else,” according to the complaint.

New Bethlehem Borough Police then received notification that Kriebel had been apprehended by Pennsylvania State Police on Main Street in Rimersburg.

Police then spoke with the victim of the incident.

The victim reported that Kriebel had attacked him, striking him in the face, biting him on his left and right arms, and striking him in the face with a metal “bolt” approximately three to four inches in length, causing his mouth to bleed, according to the complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, Kriebel picked up a metal shovel and threatened to kill his father. Kriebel then left the residence and was walking on Main Street in Rimersburg.

Kriebel was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12.

