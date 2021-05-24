Authorities Combing Allegheny River for Missing Punxsutawney Man

GILPIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are combing the Allegheny River after a Punxsutawney man went missing while camping along the river in Armstrong County on Saturday.

A known man contacted Kittanning-based State Police on Saturday, May 22, after becoming concerned about his friend, 38-year-old Nathan Lauer, of Punxsutawney (pictured above).

Police say the man related that he, Lauer, and another man were at a camp located on Upper Allegheny Drive in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County, and had been drinking through the night into the early morning hours. He then saw Lauer swimming in the river around 7:30 a.m.

The man told police he then went to bed for a short period of time, and when he awoke, Lauer and the other man were nowhere to be found.

Police were able to make contact with the other man, who reported he did not take Lauer home. Police have been unable to make contact with Lauer.

On Sunday, May 23, Gilpin Township Police K-9 unit, a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter, and divers were used to scan the area of the river where Lauer was last seen. However, they were unsuccessful in locating him.

Lauer is described as a white male, 5’11” tall, with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, no shirt, and may have been either wearing black shoes or going barefoot.

Anyone with information on Lauer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kittanning-based State Police at 724-543-2011.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.