Police: Man Arrested for Driving High on I-80 After Trespassing at Closed Weigh Station

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say charges have been filed against a New York man who was found to be driving under the influence of marijuana after trespassing at a closed weigh station on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Bayron Joel Rodriguez Lopez, of Jamaica, New York.

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, May 14, Bayron Joel Rodriguez Lopez was operating a Nissan Pathfinder and entered the weigh station at the 56 westbound mile marker on Interstate 80, despite a no trespassing sign posted at the entrance area.

When police spoke to Lopez, he admitted to smoking marijuana approximately four hours earlier. He was also found to be in possession of a silver marijuana grinder in the center console of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Lopez was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 9:53 a.m. on May 14 on the following charges:

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Schedule 1 – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Trespass By Motor Vehicle, Summary

He is currently free on a $1,000.00 cash surety posted by a private individual.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on June 1.

