Police Release Details of Greenville Pike Crash

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Greenville Pike last week.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion-based State Police, the two-vehicle accident happened on Greenville Pike, at its intersection with Stoney Lonesome Road, in Clarion Township, around 3:26 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.

Police say the collision involved 61-year-old Marvin L. Gibson, of Knox, and 22-year-old Sarah J. Cummings, of Clarion.

According to police, Gibson was attempting to travel across Greenville Pike from Stoney Lonesome Road onto Stonehouse Road, traveling east in a 2008 Dodge RAM 1500, while Cummings was operating a 1997 Ford Ranger, traveling south on Greenville Pike.

Gibson pulled out in front of Cummings’s vehicle, and the two vehicles collided, with the driver’s side front of Gibson’s vehicle striking the front center of Cummings’s vehicle, police say.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, East Main Towing, and Leadbetter Towing also assisted at the scene.

Gibson was cited for careless driving.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

