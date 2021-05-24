Police Release Details of Suspected DUI Crash That Injured Woman in Toby Township

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a suspected DUI crash that sent a woman to the hospital earlier this month.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:12 p.m. on May 5 on Cherry Run Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County, involving 48-year-old Rebecca L. Jamison, of Petrolia.

Police say Jamison was traveling east on Cherry Run Road, attempting to negotiate a right curve in the road when her 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee exited the left side of the roadway and traveled up a nearby driveway and yard. It then struck a telephone pole guide wire before continuing up the driveway.

According to police, Jamison then reversed through the yard of the residence and began to travel off an embankment. The vehicle then overturned and came to a final rest on its roof facing east on the left shoulder of Cherry Run Road.

Jamison suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.

She was using a seat belt.

Police say the crash is being investigated as a suspected DUI crash.

Jamison was also cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

