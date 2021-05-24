Say What?!: Blessed Man Wins $1 Million After Store Sells Out of Favorite Lottery Ticket

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. – North Carolina man stopped into Norm’s Minit Mart in Hendersonville for a Red Bull and a lottery ticket, but he found the store was sold out of his favorite scratch-off.

Charles Browne, of Hendersonville, said he scratched off the $30 Millionaire Maker ticket in the parking out and “freaked out for a while” after uncovering the $1 million top prize.

