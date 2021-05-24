SPONSORED: From Truss Builder to Designer: A UFP Parker, LLC Success Story
PARKER, Pa. – UFP Parker, LLC has many valuable, dedicated employees – and for good reason.
UFP Parker, LLC believes that investing in their employees makes employees want to invest in the company. With many opportunities available to grow a long-term career, UFP Parker, LLC supplies both the tools and support you need to do just that!
Take for instance 18-year veteran Dan Palmer.
Dan started his career in 2003, as many of their other long-term employees, as a truss builder. After working in all other departments (except the newer Emlenton facility) in various aspects for 13 years, Dan had a chance for something more.
In 2016, Dan was offered the opportunity to go to another UFP Industries facility in Burlington, NC, to study Drafting and Design. He jumped at the chance. For the last five years, Dan has been designing the trusses he once built.
What is Dan’s secret to success at UFP Parker, LLC?
“If you show determination and are willing to work when and where you are needed, it sticks with the big guys like a popcorn kernel in their teeth. It doesn’t happen overnight. You have to want it and work for it.”
The UFP Industries family of companies is more than a job, it can truly be a career in the making with FREE programs like their UFP Degree Program Business School. Students receive the equivalent of a Bachelor of Business Administration degree that they would earn from any traditional college or university. Graduates are eligible for all positions within the company where a college degree is required. With this program, individuals will work at one of UFP Parker’s facilities either full or part-time. Since all costs associated with attending school are covered by a scholarship, what you earn is yours.
Tuition and Educational Assistance is also available for employees working at least 40 hours a week with six months of service. This program provides financial assistance to employees for work-related courses.
UFP Parker, LLC is currently looking to add to their Truss Building team. They have openings on both day and afternoon shifts for various skill levels from stackers to builders. Both shifts have a generous production bonus, and the afternoon shift also pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential.
Medical, dental, and vision insurance; 401k; profit sharing; stock buy-in options; and nine paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to their full-time employees.
Apply online and set up your tour today!
WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Avenue, Parker, PA 16049.
