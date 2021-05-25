A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 81. West wind 7 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Low around 53. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – Rain likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

