 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Ann R. Rembold

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-cd3egugJBF8 (1)It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Ann R. Rembold of Cranberry, PA on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the age of 76.

Ann was in the care of Venango V.N.A. Hospice and passed away peacefully at her home while surround by her loving family.

She was born Ann Roswell Higley on July 10, 1944, in Rome, New York. She was the daughter to the late George R. Higley and Maisie Carlin Higley-Costello, both of Rome NY.

Ann was of the Lutheran Faith and enjoyed being a mother and homemaker. Along with gardening and tending to her home, she took special joy spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Ann was married in Rome, NY on February 11, 1963, to the late Gary E. Rembold of Cranberry, PA.

We will remember her beautiful smile and sweet hugs. She was pure sunshine to many lives that she touched. She had a huge impact on the lives of her children and was a beautiful person inside and out. She always had a lot of love for all those around her, but her true love was her husband, Gary. She has truly been heartbroken since his passing. Now the hurting can stop and the healing can truly begin.

Ann is survived by five children: Tracey Rembold of Knox PA, Laurie Flowers of Pensacola FL, Terry (Stacie) Rembold of Carlisle PA, Lisa Sloan of Knox PA, and Todd Rembold of Shippenville PA; 14 grandchildren, Ryan, Vanessa, Jonathan, Jaime, Brandon, Allysa, Stephanie, Kaitlyn, Sarah, Patrick, Sean, Jensen, Hope, and Kaiden; and 7 great-grandchildren Nathan, Rylee, Natalie, Dayton, Aylivia, Greysen, and Locklyn. Ann is also survived by two brothers, Arthur (Wendy) Higley of Camden, NY and Charles Costello of Clinton, NY.

In addition to her parents and her late husband Gary, Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Higley; and a great-grandson, Conner Andrews.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 29th at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Route 257 in Seneca. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Saturday at 3 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at the Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Charitable Deeds & Services, 98 Hickory Nut Lane, Knox, PA 16232.

Flowers may be sent to Hile-Best Funeral Home and online condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting www.hilebest.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.