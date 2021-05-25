It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Ann R. Rembold of Cranberry, PA on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the age of 76.

Ann was in the care of Venango V.N.A. Hospice and passed away peacefully at her home while surround by her loving family.

She was born Ann Roswell Higley on July 10, 1944, in Rome, New York. She was the daughter to the late George R. Higley and Maisie Carlin Higley-Costello, both of Rome NY.

Ann was of the Lutheran Faith and enjoyed being a mother and homemaker. Along with gardening and tending to her home, she took special joy spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Ann was married in Rome, NY on February 11, 1963, to the late Gary E. Rembold of Cranberry, PA.

We will remember her beautiful smile and sweet hugs. She was pure sunshine to many lives that she touched. She had a huge impact on the lives of her children and was a beautiful person inside and out. She always had a lot of love for all those around her, but her true love was her husband, Gary. She has truly been heartbroken since his passing. Now the hurting can stop and the healing can truly begin.

Ann is survived by five children: Tracey Rembold of Knox PA, Laurie Flowers of Pensacola FL, Terry (Stacie) Rembold of Carlisle PA, Lisa Sloan of Knox PA, and Todd Rembold of Shippenville PA; 14 grandchildren, Ryan, Vanessa, Jonathan, Jaime, Brandon, Allysa, Stephanie, Kaitlyn, Sarah, Patrick, Sean, Jensen, Hope, and Kaiden; and 7 great-grandchildren Nathan, Rylee, Natalie, Dayton, Aylivia, Greysen, and Locklyn. Ann is also survived by two brothers, Arthur (Wendy) Higley of Camden, NY and Charles Costello of Clinton, NY.

In addition to her parents and her late husband Gary, Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Higley; and a great-grandson, Conner Andrews.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 29th at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Route 257 in Seneca. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Saturday at 3 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at the Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Charitable Deeds & Services, 98 Hickory Nut Lane, Knox, PA 16232.

Flowers may be sent to Hile-Best Funeral Home and online condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting www.hilebest.com.

