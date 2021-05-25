 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Charles “Chuck” Anderson

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-e8PPriv5uqzu (1)Charles “Chuck” Anderson, 83, of Marienville, died in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his home following a period of declining health.

Born in Aliquippa on July 17, 1937, he was the son of the late Charles and Lillian Anderson.

Mr. Anderson was married for 50 years to Rose Atkinson Anderson prior to losing her to cancer. On October 12, 2019, in Marienville he married the former Pamela Miles. She survives.

He worked as a self employed trike builder, formerly owning “Trikes Are Us” and Oak Grove Grille. As well as working as a welder and assembler of nuclear pumps.

He attended Marienville United Methodist Church and is a former member of Clarion Assembly of God. He also was the former President/Director of Clarion Rod & Gun Club, Brothers of the Third Wheel, VFW and was a current active member of the Kane Eagles Club.

Those surviving in addition to his wife, Pamela, are his sons, Dwayne Anderson, Charles (Cindy) Anderson, James Richardson and Brian (Mary) Richardson; his daughters, Brenda (George) Hartzell and Yohanna (Michael) Swinton; his brothers, Adam “Butch”(Starlet) Anderson, Donald Anderson and Eddie Anderson; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends; and special friends, Paula Scalise and Ed Gadley and family.

In addition to his parents and late wife, Rose, he is also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brinna Hartzell; a brother, Gene Anderson; a sister, Phyllis Anderson; and numerous fur babies who filled his life with joy, but most recently Mutley, his ever faithful fur baby, who will be laid to rest with Chuck.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 1-4 PM at the Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA. Funeral services will follow at 4 PM.

CDC guidelines related to Covid-19 regulations will be observed for all services held for Mr. Anderson.

His family suggests in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to Head and Neck Program (Cleveland Clinic), PAWS or the Chuck Anderson Fund.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.