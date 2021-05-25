Charles “Chuck” Anderson, 83, of Marienville, died in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his home following a period of declining health.

Born in Aliquippa on July 17, 1937, he was the son of the late Charles and Lillian Anderson.

Mr. Anderson was married for 50 years to Rose Atkinson Anderson prior to losing her to cancer. On October 12, 2019, in Marienville he married the former Pamela Miles. She survives.

He worked as a self employed trike builder, formerly owning “Trikes Are Us” and Oak Grove Grille. As well as working as a welder and assembler of nuclear pumps.

He attended Marienville United Methodist Church and is a former member of Clarion Assembly of God. He also was the former President/Director of Clarion Rod & Gun Club, Brothers of the Third Wheel, VFW and was a current active member of the Kane Eagles Club.

Those surviving in addition to his wife, Pamela, are his sons, Dwayne Anderson, Charles (Cindy) Anderson, James Richardson and Brian (Mary) Richardson; his daughters, Brenda (George) Hartzell and Yohanna (Michael) Swinton; his brothers, Adam “Butch”(Starlet) Anderson, Donald Anderson and Eddie Anderson; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends; and special friends, Paula Scalise and Ed Gadley and family.

In addition to his parents and late wife, Rose, he is also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brinna Hartzell; a brother, Gene Anderson; a sister, Phyllis Anderson; and numerous fur babies who filled his life with joy, but most recently Mutley, his ever faithful fur baby, who will be laid to rest with Chuck.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 1-4 PM at the Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA. Funeral services will follow at 4 PM.

CDC guidelines related to Covid-19 regulations will be observed for all services held for Mr. Anderson.

His family suggests in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to Head and Neck Program (Cleveland Clinic), PAWS or the Chuck Anderson Fund.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.