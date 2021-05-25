Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Drop Cookies

The grated lemon peel on these cookies lends itself nicely to a refreshing bite!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup sugar



1 large egg1 tablespoon half-and-half cream1 teaspoon grated lemon zest1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1/2 cup finely crushed lemon drops1 teaspoon baking powder1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, cream, and zest. Combine the flour, lemon drops, baking powder, and salt; gradually add to the creamed mixture and mix well.

-Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls 3 in. apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 8-10 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool for 2 minutes before removing to wire racks.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.