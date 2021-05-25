ECC and Clarion Softball Use Offense to Win: May 24 Baseball/Softball Playoff Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

May 24 Playoff scores and recaps.

(Clarion’s Jordan Best hit a home run in the win)

Softball Recaps

Elk County Catholic 17, Forest Area 12

ECC’s big bats led them to a first-round Class A playoff contest, topping Forest Area, 17-12. The Crusaders were in control throughout the contest, using a six-run third to take a 7-3 lead. ECC had five hits and two walks in the big third inning, with a Lydia Anderson double serving as the highlight of the frame. Forest Area battled well but were never able to recapture the lead, as the Crusaders scored five in the sixth to turn a 12-9 lead into a 17-9 lead. ECC scored all five runs in the frame with two outs, providing key insurance runs to seal the win.

Anderson had a huge game for the Crusaders, going 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored. Emily Mourer also came up big for ECC, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. She also pitched for ECC, allowing 12 runs and striking out nine in seven innings. Emily Aites had a pair of hits including a home run and four RBI for Forest Area. Faith Dietrich and Jessica Wagner also went yard for Forest Area, with Dietrich totaling five RBI. ECC will advance to face C-L in the district semifinal round.

Clarion Area 18, Oswayo Valley 0 (4 Innings)

Clarion Area used their power at the plate and four no-hit innings from Payton Simko to roll past Oswayo Valley, 18-0. Clarion scored five in the second, four in the third, and nine in the ninth to take the mercy-rule win. Kylee Beers was the star of the day, going 2-for-3 with two home runs, a walk, and four RBI. Jordan Best also went yard for Clarion, going 1-for-2 with two walks and four RBI.

Payton Simko kept Oswayo Valley down all game, not allowing a hit and striking out ten in four innings of work. Clarion advances to face #1 seed DCC on Wednesday.

C-L 8, Otto-Eldred 7

After building an 8-2 lead through the top of the seventh inning, Clarion-Limestone had to hang on for an 8-7 win in the opening round of the District 9 Class A softball playoffs on Monday afternoon at Duke Center.

The Lady Terrors scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut C-L’s lead to one, but pitcher Regan Husted forced Abby Wolfe to ground out back to the circle, giving the Lady Lions an 8-7 victory. The win is C-L’s first playoff win since 2009, when the Lady Lions topped Northern Potter.

Read the full recap by Steve Smail here.

Johnsonburg 10, Kane 0 (5 Innings)

Johnsonburg scored eight runs in the third inning in a 10-0 mercy-rule win over Kane. Jenna Pavlock led the Ramettes with a pair of hits and two RBI. Johnsonburg took advantage of six Kane errors in the win, using the miscues and five walks to complement their six hits. Julia Jones had a strong game in the circle for Johnsonburg, throwing five innings and allowing three hits and no walks while striking out eight.

#4 seed Johnsonburg will advance to face #1 seed Keystone on Wednesday in the semifinal round of the Class AA Playoffs.

Baseball Recaps

Port Allegany 11, Keystone 1 (5 Innings)

The Gators played clean baseball while taking advantage of Keystone mistakes to power through the Panthers, 11-1. Port Allegany scored four in the first, three in the fourth, and four more in the fifth to secure the big victory. The Gators used Keystone’s six errors to turn scoring chances into big innings, allowing the Gators to end the game early.

Ian Dynda had a pair of hits for Port Allegany, going 2-for-2 with a walk while driving in a pair of runs. Drew Benson and Blaine Moses each had two RBI for the Gators. Drew Evens received the win on the bump for Port Allegany, tossing five innings of five-hit, one-run ball, striking out seven. Tye Elder took the loss for Keystone, giving up seven runs, but only three earned runs, in four innings of work.

#8 seed Port Allegany will advance to face #1 seed Johnsonburg on Tuesday at Johnsonburg.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.