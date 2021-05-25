GANT: Man Pleads Guilty to Producing Video of Woman Performing Sex Act on Dog

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – An Osceola Mills man pleaded guilty on Monday to producing a video of a woman performing a sex act on a dog.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

David J. Weitoish Jr., 43, was charged with misdemeanor counts of produce/present/direct an obscene performance, criminal attempt, and criminal conspiracy as well as a summary count of cruelty to animals last year in connection to an incident in July of 2018.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, after he broke up with the woman, Kristie Lynn Chau, 34, of Philipsburg, Weitoish sent the video to her family members in August of 2019 and then in January of 2020 to another woman who reported it to police.

In her interview with investigators, Chau said the incident in the video occurred in July of 2018 in Osceola Mills. She reportedly admitted that Weitoish filmed her performing oral sex on the dog and then saved it to his phone.

During sentencing court Monday, Weitoish pleaded guilty to unlawful dissemination of intimate image, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry to five months to one year in the county jail with one-year consecutive probation.

Chau is facing similar charges and her case is still pending.

