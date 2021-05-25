Huwar and Bowser Win MVP’s, KSAC All-Conference Squads Announced

Bryson Huwar and Natalie Bowser took home the KSAC Baseball and Softball MVP awards as the KSAC’s All-Conference team was released late Monday night.

Huwar’s two-way play helped lead C-L to a KSAC title. He hit .605 with nine doubles in two home runs in 52 plate appearances, while tallying a .73 ERA in 28.2 innings on the mound, going 5-0.

Bowser’s big bat dominated the KSAC softball season, as she clubbed 12 home runs to power Keystone’s strong offense. She also drove in 47 RBI while carrying an eye-popping .733 avg. Bowser was solid in the circle as well, pitching 50 innings, holding a 6-2 record while striking out 51 batters.

View the full teams below:

Baseball All-Conference

Softball All-Conference

