Lewis H. Ghering, Jr., 89, of Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born March 25, 1932, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Lewis H. and Leta (Jones) Ghering, Sr. On April 18, 1952, he married the love of his life, the former Gladys L. Baker, whom he shared 69 years of marriage with; she survives him.

For most of his life, Lewis worked as a Carpenter Foreman for the Local #171 International Carpenter’s Union.

Keeping himself busy in his spare time, Lewis was a member of the Uniontown Sunday School and Church, the Franklin Izaak Walton League, and the Rainbow Sportsman Club. He also enjoyed bowling.

In addition to his wife, Lewis will be forever remembered by his sister, Joyce McKain of Franklin; his niece and nephew, Valerie McGuire of Franklin, Dan McKain of Zelienople; his cousins, Don Ghering and his wife, Betty, and Wayne Ghering and his wife, Sandy, both of Franklin; and by many other cousins.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 11 am to 12 pm.

Funeral services for Lewis will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, beginning at 12 pm, with Rev. Mindy Graham, pastor of the Uniontown Sunday School and Church, officiating.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

Lewis will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lewis’ honor to a charity of one’s choice.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.