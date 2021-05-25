Marilyn DeWoody Guth Moffitt, 87, of Franklin passed through death into eternal life in Heaven on Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at home.

Marilyn was born March 7, 1932, in Franklin, PA. She was the second child of Paul and Hannah (Cross) DeWoody who resided in Pearl. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1951 and was an active member of the Franklin Women’s Club in her early years.

Marilyn worked for Dr. Bark, optometrist after high school before assuming the job that she loved the most – being a wife and mother, and eventually, Nana.

Marilyn married Charles L Guth on April 7, 1956. Their children included Candy (Frank) Reina of Franklin, Linda (John) Mackintosh of Oil City, and Mark (Tunde) Guth of Polk, Marina (Carlos) Saucedo of San Antonio, TX, and Doug (Gretchen) Guth of Franklin. Charles Guth died unexpectedly in May 1978. Marilyn later married William (Bill) C. Moffitt on August 29, 1980, and added to her family Michael (Patty) Moffitt of Eagle River, AK, Steven (Melinda) Moffitt of Wooster, OH, Janet (Scott) Crosier of Sequim, WA, and Ann (Rob) Hartle formerly of Murfreesboro, TN.

Mrs. Moffitt was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Franklin for many years having served in many roles, including choir member, deaconess, and trustee. She was an active member who held multiple leadership roles in the American Baptist Women. Marilyn loved to sing and was an active member of Sweet Adelines. She also volunteered for AWANA and Meals on Wheels with Bill. Mr. and Mrs. Moffitt traveled to all 50 states, including visiting their children living in Alaska and Hawaii. They also traveled to Africa and Romania to visit their children.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Guth; her parents; her daughter, Ann Hartle; brother-in-law, Robert McBryar; and sister-in-law, Ginger DeWoody. Her husband, Bill Moffitt died two weeks ago.

She is survived by her siblings, Edith McBryar of Saegertown, Robert DeWoody of Franklin, and Dave (Carole) DeWoody of Hopewell Junction, NY.

Marilyn is also survived by her grandchildren who lovingly called her Nana: Olivia Moffitt of Fort Wayne, IN, Natalie Moffitt of Pittsburgh, Christine (Mike) Chan of Shanghai, China, Daniel Guth serving US Army Reserves in Monterrey, CA, Samuel Guth serving US Army in Germany, Hannah Guth of Polk, Barbara (Nick) Alfeo of Seattle, WA, Thomas (Bryana) Greene of Cochranton, Rochelle (Micah) Kennedy of Murfreesboro, TN, Eli Lawrence of Long Beach, CA, Danielle Lawrence of San Antonio, TX, Justin Lawrence of San Antonio, TX, Rachon Lawrence of Austin, TX, Zach Guth of Franklin, and Luke Guth of Franklin. Marilyn was also Nana to nine great grandchildren. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are welcome for visitation on Friday, May 28, 2021, 5:00 – 7:00 pm and Saturday, May 29, 2021, 10:00 – 11:00 am at the Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

A combined Celebration of Life service for William C and Marilyn D Moffitt will be held at Franklin First Baptist Church at 11:15 on Saturday, May 29.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The First Baptist Church Mission Fund, 1041 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA, 16323 or Mustard Seed Missions of Venango County, P.O. Box 841, Oil City, PA, 16301.

To express online condolences to the family, please go to HuffFuneral.com.

