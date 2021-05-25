 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Marilyn DeWoody Guth Moffitt

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-E0SioyxOnx7ee (1)Marilyn DeWoody Guth Moffitt, 87, of Franklin passed through death into eternal life in Heaven on Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at home.

Marilyn was born March 7, 1932, in Franklin, PA. She was the second child of Paul and Hannah (Cross) DeWoody who resided in Pearl. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1951 and was an active member of the Franklin Women’s Club in her early years.

Marilyn worked for Dr. Bark, optometrist after high school before assuming the job that she loved the most – being a wife and mother, and eventually, Nana.

Marilyn married Charles L Guth on April 7, 1956. Their children included Candy (Frank) Reina of Franklin, Linda (John) Mackintosh of Oil City, and Mark (Tunde) Guth of Polk, Marina (Carlos) Saucedo of San Antonio, TX, and Doug (Gretchen) Guth of Franklin. Charles Guth died unexpectedly in May 1978. Marilyn later married William (Bill) C. Moffitt on August 29, 1980, and added to her family Michael (Patty) Moffitt of Eagle River, AK, Steven (Melinda) Moffitt of Wooster, OH, Janet (Scott) Crosier of Sequim, WA, and Ann (Rob) Hartle formerly of Murfreesboro, TN.

Mrs. Moffitt was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Franklin for many years having served in many roles, including choir member, deaconess, and trustee. She was an active member who held multiple leadership roles in the American Baptist Women. Marilyn loved to sing and was an active member of Sweet Adelines. She also volunteered for AWANA and Meals on Wheels with Bill. Mr. and Mrs. Moffitt traveled to all 50 states, including visiting their children living in Alaska and Hawaii. They also traveled to Africa and Romania to visit their children.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Guth; her parents; her daughter, Ann Hartle; brother-in-law, Robert McBryar; and sister-in-law, Ginger DeWoody. Her husband, Bill Moffitt died two weeks ago.

She is survived by her siblings, Edith McBryar of Saegertown, Robert DeWoody of Franklin, and Dave (Carole) DeWoody of Hopewell Junction, NY.

Marilyn is also survived by her grandchildren who lovingly called her Nana: Olivia Moffitt of Fort Wayne, IN, Natalie Moffitt of Pittsburgh, Christine (Mike) Chan of Shanghai, China, Daniel Guth serving US Army Reserves in Monterrey, CA, Samuel Guth serving US Army in Germany, Hannah Guth of Polk, Barbara (Nick) Alfeo of Seattle, WA, Thomas (Bryana) Greene of Cochranton, Rochelle (Micah) Kennedy of Murfreesboro, TN, Eli Lawrence of Long Beach, CA, Danielle Lawrence of San Antonio, TX, Justin Lawrence of San Antonio, TX, Rachon Lawrence of Austin, TX, Zach Guth of Franklin, and Luke Guth of Franklin. Marilyn was also Nana to nine great grandchildren. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are welcome for visitation on Friday, May 28, 2021, 5:00 – 7:00 pm and Saturday, May 29, 2021, 10:00 – 11:00 am at the Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

A combined Celebration of Life service for William C and Marilyn D Moffitt will be held at Franklin First Baptist Church at 11:15 on Saturday, May 29.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The First Baptist Church Mission Fund, 1041 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA, 16323 or Mustard Seed Missions of Venango County, P.O. Box 841, Oil City, PA, 16301.

To express online condolences to the family, please go to HuffFuneral.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.