Redbank Native Finds Happiness as Boardwalk Entrepreneur

WILDWOOD, N.J. (EYT) – A winding path led one Redbank area native to find her happy place by managing businesses on the famous Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk.

(Photo: Pictured on right: Michelle Rutkowski, and a rooftop view of the boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey.)

After graduating from Redbank Valley High school in 1998, Michelle Rutkowski, like many other recent graduates, picked up and headed out to find her way in the wider world.

Rutkowski, whose family owned several businesses on the Jersey Shore for years, planned to work at the businesses for the summer before heading to Montauk, Long Island, in the fall to attend the Friend’s World Program.

“I didn’t pay too much attention to the details of the Friends World Program. They had me at ‘nontraditional’ and ‘see the world,'” Rutkowski told exploreClarion.com.

She soon found that Friends World Program (FWP) was really a school for activists, where she was surrounded by passionate people, seeking to learn and better the world. However, she also discovered a darker side to the apparent altruism.

“I didn’t like learning that lesson while working at an evangelical mission in Haiti. When the school prioritized sheltering other students rather than hearing my truth, I decided it was time for a change. Hypocrisy should turn everyone (in) the other direction.”

While her experience with FWP didn’t end as well as she had hoped, Rutkowski noted it had offered her some wonderful opportunities, traveling to and living in Montreal, Costa Rica, and Haiti, as well as parts of Central America.

“I camped in the shadow of Mt. Everest to welcome in the new millennium, earned my advanced diving certification in Thailand. All of this despite never having been on an airplane before the age of 18.”

She noted one of the greatest realizations on her travels was how spoiled most Americans are.

“I learned the hard truths about how that came to be and how it is maintained. It changed me forever.”

After her FWP experience, she decided to enroll in the University of Pittsburgh’s Honor’s College and pursue degrees in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics, all while continuing to support herself working with her family at the Jersey Shore during the summer.

“We ran games of chance, restaurants, parking lots, and even owned a boarding house for a time. I loved living at the beach and being a part of people’s family vacation.”

Things began to change in 2001 when the family reluctantly took on a gift shop full of treasures that Rutkowski says she had pined over for years.

“It would be up to me to manage this new endeavor. Opportunity started banging at a door I never knew was there.”

A few years later, after some big life changes, Rutkowski found herself living in Israel with her husband, in-laws, and an infant daughter, fighting to navigate the post 9/11 immigration system in time to get her new little branch of the family tree back to the Jersey Shore.

A change came again when she did manage to move back to the U.S. with just her infant daughter.

“Living on two sides of the globe didn’t work out,” she noted.

However, she made her way back to the Jersey shore determined to succeed as a single mother, despite the difficulty of taking it all on herself. She took on a second store and bought a “falling-down” Victorian home two blocks from the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey, renovating it herself with help from friends and family.

“Living full-time at the beach was a lot different than being a summer resident,” she said.

“Our community was always a bustling ‘city’ to me. But, it was really a tiny barrier island where the kids take surf lessons for gym class. We had the whole island to ourselves for most of the year, and everyone knew each other by name. We were blessed beyond my wildest imagination.”

Slowly, she built on what she started with the first two stores, adding a third, and then making another change when she met “a giant selling t-shirt transfers out of a rented cargo van during a heatwave” and found a new partner in life.

“While I frequently joke that my husband was a rescue, the truth is that he rescued me. Without his support, I would never be able to do what I do. He is our Rock and our Roll.”

Soon after that, their family also expanded again.

“I left the hospital with baby number two and was nursing her at my desk within two days. Maternity leave is a real challenge for women-owned small businesses.”

Despite the difficulty of running her businesses with a new infant, Rutkowski forged on while her husband continued growing his own company. She noted that as they continued to grow their family, adding a third daughter a year later, friends and family also helped them along the way.

“Many, many people helped keep us on the front lines of radical feminism! We have three daughters to lead by example.”

According to Rutkowski, they not only count their blessings for the friends and family who have supported them along the way, but they also try hard to support their local, state, national, and global communities through providing employment opportunities, championing the underdogs, and donating time, merchandise, and money to countless charities.

Currently, Michelle and her husband, Hank, continue to reside in their restored Victorian home in Wildwood, New Jersey, with their three daughters, Sylvia, 17, Lucille, 7, and Harriet, 6.

They operate Five Mile Marketplace, Boardwalk’s Best Gift & Variety, and Elby’s Variety – all located on the boardwalk.

Rutkowski noted that living on a five-mile by six blocks long barrier island is a far cry from growing up on 100 acres in the hills of western Pennsylvania, and while she often misses the smell of the seasons in rural Pennsylvania, the ocean has won her heart, as has the Wildwood community.

“When I was growing up, I despised living in a small town. Now, I celebrate it while also enjoying the privilege of diversity unique to a tourism-based community.”

The one challenge she said she still struggles with is living so far from her family and friends.

“I miss my family every day. Some of my dearest life-long friends are scattered all over the world. It gets lonely being a transplant at the shore, even though I have been here for 35 years.”

Nevertheless, she still continues to feel connected to Clarion County and likes to visit whenever possible.

Looking to the future, Rutkowski said her main wish is always for the continued health and happiness of her family.

“It is important to me to live in gratitude for all we are and have while remembering not to take anything for granted.”

While she noted she would also like to continue to grow her business enterprises, she also hopes to inspire people, especially women, to dream impossible dreams and work hard to achieve those dreams.

Her other focuses are setting a positive example for her children and doing her part to make the world a better place.

“I see so much good happening around me, even when it all looks bad – so much change even when life feels stuck – tiny and enormous miracles all day every day. Most of the time, I just hope I get to bear witness for many years to come.”

