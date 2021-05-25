Police Release Details of Area Woman Injured in Interstate 80 Crash

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area woman was injured in a crash that occurred last week on Interstate 80.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:03 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, on Interstate 80, near the 39 mile-marker, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 21-year-old Anna M. Strawcutter, of Mayport, was operating a 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor traveling westbound in the left lane of Interstate 80 when the vehicle went onto the left shoulder, hitting the rumble strips.

According to police, Strawcutter then overcorrected and went back onto the roadway before losing control. The vehicle then traveled across both lanes, left the roadway on the right side, and hit a guide rail. It came to a final rest with both passenger side wheels over the guide rail, facing west.

Strawcutter suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Grove City Medical Center by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.

She was using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Hovis Truck Service.

Emlenton Fire Department assisted at the scene with traffic control.

Strawcutter was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Monday, May 24, 2021.

