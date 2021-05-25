 

Richard “Chico” William Stover

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-pAAUfXBlB9DeeiV (1)Richard “Chico” William Stover, 51, passed away on May 24, 2021.

He was born on July 11, 1969, to Arnold McDonald and Deborah Bowersox, who both survive.

Richard was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1988.

He was a lifetime resident of Oil City. Rick enjoyed softball, fishing, camping, playing horseshoes and hunting. He also was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Juanita Bowersox; a great aunt, Maxine Hellem; and a brother, Francis Stover.

On March 12, 1994, he was married to Kimberly Morrison, who survives along with his children; Samantha Stover of Oil City, Cassandra Besancon and husband Robert of Hunlock Creek, and Richard Morrison.

He is also survived by grandchildren Sawyer and Charley Besancon; a brother Matthew Stover and wife Amanda, a sister Angela York and husband Michael all of Oil City, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place Wednesday May 26, at the Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory from 2-5 PM. Funeral services will immediately follow visitation.

Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


