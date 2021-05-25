 

Ruth Hollingsworth

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-agXXsREm0U (1)Ruth Hollingsworth, 90, of Brighton Twp., formerly of Oil City, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021.

Ruth and her twin sister, Cora, were born January 5, 1931, in Titusville to Bem U. and Florence Bunce Smith. A resident of Brighton Twp. for many years, she had retired as a Registered Nurse, having worked for 19 years at the former Elmcrest Nursing Home, South Beaver Twp. Ruth was also a faithful member of Bridgewater Presbyterian Church.

She will be greatly missed by her husband of 68 years, Kenneth A. Hollingsworth; son, David (Connie) Hollingsworth; brother, Bruce (Lynn) Smith; and grandchildren Sean and Heather Kerr, and Katlyn Hollingsworth.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her son, James Hollingsworth; daughter, Linda Kerr; and twin sister, Cora; and brother-in-law, Ed Strawbridge.

Friends will be received Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Noll Funeral Home, Inc., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a service will be conducted by her pastor, Reverend Sampson Kovach, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. A private interment will take place at Rockland Cemetery, Kennerdale, PA. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Memorial contributions in Ruth’s name may be made to Bridgewater Presbyterian Church, 408 Bridge St., Beaver, PA 15009.


