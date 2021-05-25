SPONSORED: BGM Custom Wear Offers Personalized Services That Cater to the Customer’s Needs
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – BGM Custom Wear offers personalized embroidery, screen-printing, and engraving services that cater to the customer’s needs.
The team at BGM Custom Wear (pictured above) is unique because they do EVERYTHING in-house. The company has two in-house graphic designers who personalize every design.
Because customer service is a top priority, the team navigates the customer through the whole process.
At BGM Custom Wear, the customer receives a tailor-made product!
The team at BGM Custom Wear believes that businesses and individuals should be able to represent themselves in their clothing at a reasonable price, so they are always offering good package deals that are very competitive with prices.
Click here to find out more about their products or request a quote.
Another service that is BGM Custom Wear offers is fundraising opportunities available for coaches and parents. This service takes the stress off of coaches and parents as they don’t have to worry about collecting money or getting the orders organized. Click here to learn more.
BGM Custom Wear Hours:
Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: CLOSED
BGM is located at 98 Service Center Road, Suite B, Brookville, PA 15825.
For more information, visit BMG’s website here or call 814-849-7324.
