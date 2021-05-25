State Police Calls: Simple Assault, Harassment

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Simple Assault/Harassment in Piney Township

Around 8:22 a.m. on May 22, Clarion-based State Police responded to a location on Huckleberry Ridge Road, in Piney Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic assault.

Police say 41-year-old Glenn Gauthier, of Cecil, and 41-year-old Richelle Sawyers, of Grimestone, were both arrested.

Court documents indicate Gauthier was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:30 p.m. on May 22, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Police say Sawyers was also cited for harassment in connection with the incident.

Harassment in Monroe Township

Around 7:00 p.m. on May 21, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an incident that occurred on Hospital Drive in Monroe Township.

Police say the incident involved 68-year-old Maxine Andrews, of New Bethlehem, and 41-year-old Cindy Walters, of Kittanning.

According to police, both women were cited for harassment in connection with the incident.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.