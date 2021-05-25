 

State Police Calls: Simple Assault, Harassment

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Simple Assault/Harassment in Piney Township

Around 8:22 a.m. on May 22, Clarion-based State Police responded to a location on Huckleberry Ridge Road, in Piney Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic assault.

Police say 41-year-old Glenn Gauthier, of Cecil, and 41-year-old Richelle Sawyers, of Grimestone, were both arrested.

Court documents indicate Gauthier was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:30 p.m. on May 22, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Police say Sawyers was also cited for harassment in connection with the incident.

Harassment in Monroe Township

Around 7:00 p.m. on May 21, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an incident that occurred on Hospital Drive in Monroe Township.

Police say the incident involved 68-year-old Maxine Andrews, of New Bethlehem, and 41-year-old Cindy Walters, of Kittanning.

According to police, both women were cited for harassment in connection with the incident.


