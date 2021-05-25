 

AAA: Memorial Day Travelers Will Pay Highest Gas Prices Since 2014

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

I-80 crash - traffic backupCLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices in Western Pennsylvania are two cents higher this week at $3.178 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography)pro

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.223 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.199. The average in Jefferson County is $3.199.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $3.178

Average price during the week of May 17, 2021 $3.159
Average price during the week of May 26, 2020 $2.342

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.150 Altoona
$3.199 Beaver
$3.099 Bradford
$3.199 Brookville
$3.200 Butler
$3.223 Clarion
$3.200 DuBois
$3.189 Erie
$3.148 Greensburg
$3.199 Indiana
$3.195 Jeannette
$3.179 Kittanning
$3.199 Latrobe
$3.192 Meadville
$3.197 Mercer
$3.137 New Castle
$3.193 New Kensington
$3.199 Oil City
$3.191 Pittsburgh
$3.129 Sharon
$3.209 Uniontown
$3.071 Warren
$3.191 Washington

Trend Analysis:

AAA expects 37 million Americans to travel, mostly by car and plane, for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. These motorists will be greeted with the most expensive Memorial Day weekend gas prices since 2014. The national average has stabilized following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, but pump prices are likely to fluctuate leading up to the holiday weekend. Over the past weekend, the national gas price average declined a penny to $3.03, the first decrease in two weeks. While barely cheaper on the week, the average is 17 cents more than last month and $1.12 more expensive than last year.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.64 to settle at $63.58. While a stronger dollar contributed to higher prices for the day, on the week crude prices declined amid coronavirus concerns. Additionally, new market concerns about inflation and the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) weekly report revealing that total domestic crude inventories increased by 1.3 million barrels to 486 million barrels helped to reduce crude prices last week. If the EIA’s next weekly report shows another increase in crude stocks, prices could decrease further this week.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.


