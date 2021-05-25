Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Direct Support Professionals

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring Direct Support Professionals for the following positions:

Full-time Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Part-time Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Day shift Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Evening shift Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Block shift Direct Support Professionals (Clarion County Only)

Weekend block shift Direct Support Professionals (Clarion County Only)

Weekends only Direct Support Professionals (Clarion County Only)

Are you a dependable, compassionate, and energetic person that wants to advance their career by supporting people who experience disabilities in their homes and communities? Are you someone ready to try something new, something rewarding, and venture into a new career where you would be making a difference in someone’s life?

If so, you are welcomed to apply today at The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties.

The Arc has excellent benefits, including:

Competitive starting wage of $12.50/hr!

Medical coverage for full-time employees.

Paid leave after probationary period.

Great mileage reimbursement.

Overtime available.

The opportunity to make a difference!

A qualified applicant must have the following:

High school diploma or equivalent

Acceptable clearances and drug screening

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must possess a valid Driver’s License and have reliable transportation

Must be willing to work a variety of shifts

Computer skills

If you are interested in working for The Arc please email your resume to [email protected] or call (814) 226-7033 Ext. 304 for more information.

The Arc is also doing open interviews at their office located at 1064 East Main St. Clarion, PA 16214, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Part-Time Teller

Clarion County Community Bank

Clarion County Community Bank has an immediate opening for a Part-Time Teller at its Rimersburg office.

Prior banking experience recommended but not required.

Outstanding customer service skills and proficiency with computers are essential.

Candidates must have a flexible schedule and display extreme attention to detail.

Resumes must be received by June 7, 2021, at:

Clarion County Community Bank

ATTN: Branch Manager

592 Main Street

Rimersburg PA 16248

or email to [email protected]

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner

Clarion University/ Northwest Alliance

Clarion University/ Northwest Alliance will be hiring two (2) Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners.

One of these positions is in their Clarion Office and the other is in their Erie Office.

This position requires significant experience in the treatment of individuals with sexually transmitted diseases (STIs).

Typical work activities:

Manage care and treatment of STIs and HIV, including the treatment of opportunistic infections and side effects of the prescribed medications.

Provide comprehensive medical assessment to include sexual health assessment, screening and treatment for HIV, Hepatitis and sexually transmitted diseases.

Required Qualification

CRNP from an accredited program and licensed to practice medicine in Pennsylvania.

Preferred Qualifications

Prior experience in the diagnosis and treatment of HIV/AIDS.

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS TO APPLICANTS

Please specify in your cover letter, which office or offices you wish to be considered for and provide a Letter of Recommendation.

Applicants must apply online at https:\\jobs.clarion.edu

RN in Clarion

Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America is now hiring an RN in Clarion, PA.

Great benefits and a $2,500 Sign-on bonus!

For complete job listing and to apply visit: https://jobs.fmcna.com/job/clarion/registered-nurse-rn/488/7591861968

Elementary Special Education Teacher

Keystone School District

Keystone School District anticipates an opening for an Elementary Special Education Teacher.

This position will begin with the 2021-22 school year.

Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: June 18, 2021

Home Health Registered Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Registered Nurse to join their Home Health Team.

The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1 year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. plus 1 weekend/month, 2 Holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, 401K, generous PTO, and more!

Interested applicants should send resume and employment application to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

Employment applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org.

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Bank Staff Accountant

Clarion County Community Bank

Clarion County Community Bank is a growing institution located in Northwest Pennsylvania. They have an opening for the newly created position of Staff Accountant.

This position will be primarily responsible for the maintaining and reconciling of reports and general ledger accounts, recording journal entries, along with compiling and analyzing account information. You must have a thorough knowledge of ledger accounts, such as accounts payable, and cash and checks outstanding.

Expectations and Functions

Process daily and month-end journal entries

Maintain the investment portfolio system

Maintain the fixed asset accounting system

Maintain listing and timely reconciliation of all general ledger balance sheet accounts

Assist in the administration of the 401(k) plan

Assist in the preparation of various internal and external reports

Maintain the accrued expense and prepaid expense schedules

Assist and perform as a backup to other finance department employees

Assist with compilation of internal and external audit requests

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance

Two to three years of experience. Financial industry experience preferred

Proficiencies

Proficient with Microsoft Excel, and accounting software

Moderate skill level with Microsoft Word and Outlook

Analyze and interpret financial data

Perform routine and repetitive tasks with meticulous attention to detail

Establish priorities, and meet tight deadlines

Work independently with minimal supervision

Working Hours and Conditions

Monday through Friday 8:00am to 4:30pm, with upward flexibility based on workload

Not a remote work position

Must pass criminal background and credit checks

Benefits*

Competitive salary

Health, dental, vision and life insurance

401(k) with employer match

Paid vacation and personal time off

*Some benefits are subject to a waiting period

Please submit a cover letter, resume, and salary expectations to Mr. James L Kifer, CEO, 333 W Main St., Clarion PA 16214, or [email protected] EOE

Home Attendant

VNA Extended Care Services

VNA Extended Care Services is seeking Home Attendants to provide personal care to its consumers in their homes primarily in Clarion and Forest counties.

Duties also include light housekeeping and meal preparation.

Day/Evening/Weekend shifts available

Education: High School Diploma or equivalent required

Reliable transportation a must

Experience preferred

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, and PTO!

Interested applicants should send resume and employment application to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] Employment applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org.

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Part-Time Laborer at J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs currently has a part-time position opening for a laborer.

Must have flexible hours and willing to work full time if needed.

Job Description: Job entails manufacturing feed, bagging/stacking feed, loading/unloading trucks, sweeping floors, and loading customers. Applicant must be able to lift 50lb and 100lb bags.

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 for more information.

Please stop in at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.

Auto Body Technician

Gatesman Autobody

Gatesman Autobody, in Lucinda, is currently seeking a Collision Repair and Automotive Painter.

Combo technician, body repair, and automotive painting.

Looking for a hard-working, meticulous employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

Pay based on experience and skill level. Benefits Available. Weekends off. Paid Holidays. Tool Program. Training programs. Paid Vacation. Medical, Vision, and Dental Insurance Available. Employee Discount.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com or stop in at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, Pa 16235. Call 814-226-9468 with any questions.

Program Summer Supervisor

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is looking for an individual to work as a program summer supervisor for the Weed and Seed program located in Oil City.

The Weed and Seed program is located at two church sites in Oil City. Keystone SMILES employees and AmeriCorps members implement youth programs for children living on the East End and Siverly communities.

Responsibilities Include:

Assist with preparation, serving, and possible delivery of meal programs

Assist AmeriCorps and staff members with program activity planning and implementation

Mentor and supervise AmeriCorps members daily

Mentor and supervise youth attending the programs

Work collaboratively with staff team for the Weed and Seed program

Assist with occasional service projects involving the Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps/Weed and Seed program

Potential Summer Schedule:

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Occasional Saturday or Sunday service event

Hourly Wage – $9.50 per hour

Eligibility:

Experience working with children and adults

Volunteer experience

Experience working with the public

Click here to apply: https://keystonesmiles.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=48

Full-Time Police Officers

Clarion Borough Civil Service Commission

The Clarion Borough Civil Service Commission will be accepting applications for an eligibility list for full-time police officers.

Clarion Borough Civil Service Commission

Notice of Police Officer Testing

Applications may be obtained at the Borough Offices, 1400 East Main Street, Clarion, Pennsylvania from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. Applicants must pick up and return the application in person, present a valid Driver’s License at pick up, and pay a nonrefundable $50.00 (cash, check, or money order) application fee.

The deadline is Thursday, May 27, 2021, no later than 3 p.m.

To review the complete set of requirements for this position, go to the Borough website at www.clarionboro.org or at the Borough Offices on the bulletin board at the address and during the times listed above.

This is in accordance with the Clarion Borough Civil Service Rules and Regulations. EOE

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to [email protected] or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Several Openings with All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Account Manager

Competitive Wages + Benefits

Mercer County

45 day temporary to permanent

Requirements:

Must pass pre-employment screening, 3-5 years experience, Degree preferred but not required. Computers skills, CRM experience preferred but not required

Duties (but not limited to):

Work closely with Regional Manager and Sales Reps

Understand all aspects of equipment

Manage Inventory

Understand Injection, Extrusion and Blow Molding processes

Create quotes and follow up strategies

Please send resumes to: [email protected]

Customer Service Rep.

$18/hr

90-day temporary to permanent

Are you looking for a career? Can you bring energy and enthusiasm to a team? If so, this job just might be what you are looking for. Thriving business seeking hard-working individuals who possess the ability to provide excellent customer service by means of phone and email.

Must have prior Sales experience with Industrial/Mfg. Products

Post Secondary Education in Sales/Business preferred, but not required

Must be highly motivated

Must have strong organizational skills

Must have excellent computer skills including proficiency in Excel and ability to adapt to new software systems

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have strong Customer Service skills

Must have the ability to learn and understand the product and it’s functions

Please send resumes to: [email protected]

Project Manager

Mercer County – 1st shift

Competitive Wage

Full-time

Understand and reinforce aftermarket sales

Manage daily activities to make sure project completion and quality standards are being met

Scheduling

Work with both clients and suppliers

Make sure all business value are being upheld by all employees

Qualified candidates would have prior management experience and some knowledge of injection, extrusion and blow molding

Call 814-437-2184 or resumes to [email protected]

Multiple Positions at New Era

New Era Building Systems

New Era Building Systems has openings throughout the plant and they want you!

There are currently searching for well-qualified applicants in the following areas:

Framing

Drywalling

Tiling

Sheathing

Roofing

Carpentry

Competitive rates with benefits offered for those with prior experience and training!

Weekday Shift- 40 hours per week and production bonus.

Check them out!

Visit www.championhomes.com/careers or call 814-267-8875 for more information.

Full-Time Battery Technician

Riverhill Battery Warehouse

The Riverhill Battery Warehouse is looking for a full-time Battery Technician.

Training will be provided on-site.

Job responsibilities include installing batteries and running the cash register.

Please stop in at 11041 Rt 322, Shippenville, PA 16254 or call 814-227-2123 for more information.

Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District is hiring for multiple positions.

The available positions are as follows:

Full Time (240 day) Administrative Assistant to the Business Manager.

This position will provide administrative assistance to the Business Manager in payroll oversight, accounts payable and receivable processing, and managing personnel relations. Associates degree in accounting or business management required. Bachelor’s degree and human resource experience preferred.

Secondary Instrumental Music Teacher and Band Director.

PA Certification Music PK-12 and experience in Secondary Instrumental Music preferred.

Part-time K-6 Teacher

PA certification in Elementary Education required with and endorsement in STEM.

Temporary Part-time Elementary Teacher

PA Certification in Elementary Education Grades PK-4

Part-time Paraprofessional

Must have an associate’s degree or be highly qualified. Experience as a paraprofessional preferred.

Sub Positions

Food Services and Night Custodial

All applicants must possess the following required clearances, Act 34; Act 15; Act 114, within one year of hire date.

Interested applicants should send resume, cover letter, current clearances, certification (teachers only), and standard teaching application(teachers only) to Joseph Carrico, Superintendent, Clarion Area School District, 221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214, [email protected]

Deadline for applications is May 24, 2021.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a motivated person to join their manufacturing team.

Duties will include but not be limited to assembling, outfitting, and wrapping cabinets; also loading trucks, and organizing warehouse space.

Interested applicants should be able to lift up to 100 pounds and pass a physical and drug test.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested please stop in Kahle’s Kitchens located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, PA 16233 for an application.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a cabinet installer to join their team.

Duties will include helping deliver and install kitchen cabinets, appliances, lighting, and countertops.

Interested applicants must be able to lift up to 100 pounds and have basic construction knowledge.

A clean driving record and drug test will be required for this position.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested please email your resume to Rick Irwin at [email protected] or stop in at Kahle’s Kitchen located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, Pa. 16233 for an application.

Residential Treatment Supervisor I

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently in search of a Residential Treatment Supervisor I in Marienville, PA.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Equal Opportunity Employer. $5000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families.

Are you interested in changing the lives of this “at-risk” population?

Abraxas needs leaders who are dedicated to supporting others.

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the unit. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding, and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to staff on a regular basis.

Essential Functions:

Maintains employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees.

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities.

Interviews and selects most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions.

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development.

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback.

Determines and implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy.

Provides ongoing effective supervision to unit employees and monitors case management activities.

Schedules team meetings, plans and implements agendas, and implements activities in an effort to promote teamwork and communication within the unit.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Associate’s degree or sixty (60) college credits and three (3) years experience working with children; OR

Bachelor’s degree and one (1) year of experience working with children.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Click Here to apply.

Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $13.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families.

Do you want to make a difference as a direct care worker /behavior technician/ youth counselor? A Life skills worker position might be for you!

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc).

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc).

Supervises self-administration of medication.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Click Here to apply.

Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.00 – $22.53 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families. Drug and Alcohol treatment is part of Abraxas I’s program.

Do you have the passion to help our “at-risk” youth population?

Do you want to part of the process to change behaviors, and change lives?

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/dependency problems.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

A.D.C. or National Certification; OR

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse and a degree from an accredited school of nursing and one year of counseling experience; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related field and two years of clinical experience; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing, or other related field and one year of clinical experience; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing, or other related field, which includes a practicum in a health and human service agency, preferably in a drug and alcohol setting.

Click Here to apply.

Program Manager II

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Program Manager II at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Bonus: $5000 Sign-on Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$5000 Sign-on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services.

Summary:

The position supervises and coordinates direct services and related activities of the program/facility.

Essential Functions:

Supervises, assists with hiring, and evaluates staff performance, develops measurable objectives for necessary improvements, and implements appropriate corrective action to staff adhering to human resources policies and utilizing Human Resources when necessary.

Oversees clients’ individualized treatment planning process and provides assistance as required.

Provides direct supervision of the direct care staff members and coordinates with other clinical, supervisory, and educational departments the programmatic activities to optimize client services.

Oversee direct care staff members scheduling to ensure compliance with maximum contractual guidelines, control overtime, and ensure fair and equitable staff member schedules.

Review and approve direct care staff members’ timecards to ensure accuracy and completeness and submit to appropriate payroll personnel in a timely manner to process payroll at the end of each pay period.

Participates in conferences for the discussion of behavior and client progression and provides direction to other supervisory staff members.

Regularly participates with and supervises clients in specific daily programmatic activities. Ensures contractual compliance and services provided in a professional manner.

Reviews case files for quality and timeliness and provides direction and assistance to other supervisory staff as needed. Reviews performance measures on a monthly basis. Address programmatic improvement needs directly with clinical staff members.

Evaluates and coordinates training needs with the training staff and assists with ensuring training needs are met for regulatory compliance purposes.

Serves as a point of contact between supervisory staff and program/facility management.

Assists program/facility director with programmatic goals and development.

Assists with managing client flow such as entering, discharging, and reentering program/facility.

Monitor the ordering of all supplies and materials for the program/facility for the vocational, educational, clinical, and educational departments to operate effective programmatic activities remaining within budgetary and fiscal guidelines.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree in related field minimum four (4) years of progressively responsible experience in residential and non-residential program/facility of which two (2) years experience must be in a supervisory or managerial level; OR

Master’s degree in related field and minimum three (3) years of progressively responsible experience in residential and non-residential program/facility of which one year experience must be in a supervisory or managerial level.

Full certification as an addictions counselor by a statewide certification body which is a member of a National certification body or certification by another state government’s substance abuse counseling certification board, plus a minimum of four (4) years of progressively responsible experience in residential and non-residential program/facility of which two (2) years experience must be in a supervisory or managerial level.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Click Here to apply.

Full-Time Laborer Positions

Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps provider of durable, high-quality, custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

Positions are Monday through Friday 8 to 4. On the job training, no experience necessary. You will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps training wage is $10 an hour after 30 days you can earn up to a 50 cent raise.

Paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and Christmas bonus.

Apply in person @ 244 Industrial Drive Park Rd, Brookville, PA

Servers, Cooks, and Dishwashers

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar, in Clarington, is currently hiring full-time positions for servers, cooks, and dishwashers.

Cousin Basils offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828, the restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]

Hostesses and Bartenders

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar, in Clarington, is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses and bartenders.

Cousin Basils offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828, the restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]

Experienced Automotive Service Technician

4 Your Car Connection

4 Your Car Connection is seeking an experienced automotive service technician.

If you want to be a part of a successful team and take pride in your work, then 4 Your Car Connection might be your answer. They are looking for an experienced mechanic that is honest, hard-working, task-oriented, self-motivated, can work well independently, take direction, and is reliable and responsible.

All suitable candidates must be able to work a full-time work week and be able to handle manual and physical labor. Must have a valid PA Driver’s License and have reliable transportation. A PA Inspection License is required and a High School Diploma or Equivalent is preferred. The ability to work on all makes and models is a plus.

Please send your resume to [email protected] or stop by the facility for an application.

Lot Attendant

4 Your Car Connection

4 Your Car Connection is looking for an individual who is hard-working, task-oriented, self-motivated, reliable, and responsible to fill the position of Lot Attendant.

Applicant must be able to handle manual and physical labor, take direction, and work well independently. This is a part-time position, however, could be a full-time position for the right candidate.

No experience is necessary, 4 Your Car Connection will train the right individual.

A valid PA Driver’s License is preferred.

If you are looking for a position in a fast-paced business and you like working with automobiles, please send your resume to [email protected] or stop by the facility for an application.

Summer Food Crew

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for three temporary (06/10/21 through 08/27/21) part-time Food Crew positions for the state food/summer playground program.

This position involves working 25 hours per week at $8.60/hr.

Qualifications:

High school graduate; valid PA driver’s license. No prior work experience is required.

Applications and program objectives are available by contacting Human Resources at the Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to the same address no later than 05/17/21 by 4:00 p.m. Call 814-432-9551 or email [email protected] for more information. EOE M/F/D/V

RNs, LPNs and CNAs

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network of Oil City is hiring for a variety of clinical positions!

They have a variety of shifts and scheduling options available.

Clinical Openings: RNs, LPNs, Certified Nurse’s Aides

Don’t forget to ask us about their sign-on bonuses for select positions!

About Presbyterian SeniorCare Network:

At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, their standards of care have never been higher. They are looking to hire new compassionate team members to join their team to help in making aging easier® for all of their patients and residents. If you’re looking for a meaningful career, consider a position with them. During these unprecedented times, the Greatest Generation deserves a great act of love and their compassionate team members are ready to welcome you.

What is offered at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network

Medical, Dental, Vision

Company-paid life insurance for full-time employees

Employee Referral Bonuses

Recognition Program

Free Parking

Tuition Reimbursement

Person-centered onboarding

A rewarding career with an opportunity to make a difference

APPLY NOW! www.careersatsrcare.org

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is an equal opportunity employer.

Full-Time Teller

Clarion County Community Bank

Clarion County Community Bank is currently seeking a full-time Teller to join their Clarion Team.

A successful candidate should have excellent communication/organizational skills, strong attention to detail, and the ability to respond in a professional manner to any customer inquiries and/or requests. Candidates must be a team player and have a flexible schedule.

Job Requirements: Previous banking experience recommended, but not required. Customer service, sales experience, and teller transaction processing experience are preferred.

Resumes must be received by 05/14/2021 at Clarion County Community Bank, Attn: Branch Manager, 333 Main Street, Clarion PA 16214 or email to b[email protected]

EEO Statement:

Clarion County Community Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment, without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, veteran status, or marital status.

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

YMCA Hiring Seasonal and Year-Round Employees

Scenic Rivers YMCA

CLARION, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA is hiring seasonal and year-round employees for their Oil City, Camp Coffman, and Clarion locations. All positions will be open until filled. Apply immediately.

SUMMER DAY CAMP – YMCA Camp Coffman The YMCA is hiring to provide leadership and guidance to youth ages 6-12 throughout the summer. Training begins in May. Summer Camp is held for 12 weeks. Scheduling is Monday through Friday. Camp is open 6 am to 6 pm; shifts may vary in that time frame. Dependable, responsible, caring, and energetic individuals are needed. SUMMER DAY CAMP BUS DRIVER The YMCA is seeking a part-time summer bus driver to transport children to and from YMCA Summer Day Camp at Camp Coffman utilizing the YMCA’s 30 passenger (or less) bus. License must include a CDL passenger stamp. FARM CAMP ACTIVITIES DIRECTOR The YMCA is seeking a part-time seasonal Farm Camp Activities Director to work with children on agricultural and animal related farm projects while they visit the Y Farm in Fertigs, PA. Knowledge and experience working with children is required. Interest or education in farming, agriculture, animal care and related activities is necessary. SUMMER DAY CAMP COUNSELORS Leads a group of children in many outdoor activities throughout the day. Must be 18+. Must have experience working with children, enjoy the outdoors, good moral character, patience, strong leadership qualities and have reliable transportation. Counselors may apply through Keystone Smiles Americorps or the YMCA. CAMP HANDS The YMCA is seeking part-time Camp Hands for the summer season. Assists in activities planned by Camp Counselors. Must have leadership skills, ability to guide youth, patience, enthusiasm, enjoy working with children, and enjoy the outdoors while assisting in a variety activities. CAMP COOK The YMCA is seeking a part-time Summer Day Camp Cook to provide breakfast and dinner to campers. Experience or interest in cooking simple meals is required. Positive role models should apply to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 by May 10, 2021. Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources and at the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA. Applications can be dropped of at the YMCA or mailed. SEASONAL SUMMER GROUNDS & MAINTENANCE – YMCA Camp Coffman YMCA Camp Coffman is hiring a seasonal Summer Grounds & Maintenance person to work 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. Position is 35 hours a week for approximately 12 weeks of summer. Responsibilities include grounds upkeep, mowing, weed eating, cutting wood, maintaining and repairing equipment/structures, painting, staining, and other jobs that need completed. Apply by April 30, 2021. Apply in person at the Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301 or fill out an application and mail to Tom Spence, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Printable applications are available at www.oilcityymca.org/resources LIFEGUARDS/SWIM INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA The YMCA is seeking Lifeguards and Swim Instructors to work at the Clarion County YMCA. Current lifeguard certification, CPR and First Aid are required. Position is open to ages 16+. For more information, please contact Katie Neely, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at [email protected] Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. GROUP EXERCISE INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at our Oil City and Clarion branches. Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible. To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Katie Roth by email at [email protected] To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected]

MEMBERSHIP REPRESENTATIVE – Clarion County YMCA Make a difference in the lives of others in your community while earning a paycheck. The YMCA is hiring a Membership Representative to work evenings/weekends 10-25 hours a week. Applicant must be friendly, customer service oriented, able to multi-task, utilize various computer software programs, and provide excellent service to members and guests. Benefits include a YMCA Membership for employees working more than 20 hours per week, retirement plan after two years, and a family friendly atmosphere. Interested applicants should apply in person or submit an application via email to Marli Harp, Membership Coordinator, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email [email protected]

NIGHTTIME CLEANING STAFF – Clarion County YMCA The Clarion County YMCA is hiring part-time Night Cleaning Staff to work from approximately 9:00 pm to 2:00 am Monday through Friday, with occasional weekend work. Apply in person, or print an application and drop off at the YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA. Applications can be mailed or emailed to Henry Sherman, [email protected] WELLNESS COORDINATOR – Clarion County YMCA The Clarion County YMCA is hiring part-time WELLNESS COORDINATOR. This is currently a part-time position with maximum of 28 hours per week, with possibility of full-time 35-40 hours per week based on job performance and future growth. Applications (cover letter and resume) may be submitted to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected] Application deadline: accepting applications immediately until position is filled. SENIOR EXERCISE INSTRUCTOR – Clarion County YMCA The Clarion County YMCA is hiring an Exercise Instructor to teach senior/active older adult wellness classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Class times and types are flexible. Applications may be submitted to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected] Application deadline: accepting applications immediately until position is filled.

Applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or apply in person at the YMCA. Printable applications are available HERE.

BUILDING MONITOR – Oil City YMCA

The Oil City YMCA is hiring a part-time Building Monitor to supervise the general operation of the building at night and on weekends. Interested applicants must enjoy working with children and youth, be outgoing and friendly, and have supervisory skills.

Apply in person, or via Facebook, to Max Krepps, Youth Sports Director, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Applications are available online at www.oilcityymca.org/resources. Applications can be mailed, dropped off, or emailed to [email protected]

GROUP EXERCISE INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA

The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at our Oil City and Clarion branches. Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible.

To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Katie Roth by email at [email protected] To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected]

Mechanic

Busy Clarion garage

A busy Clarion garage is seeking excellent mechanic.

Candidate must possess general mechanical knowledge, PA Inspection license, be reliable, self-motivated, team-oriented, and personable.

Wage based on experience.

Please send a resume with 2 related job references and years of training and work in the mechanical field to [email protected]

Zoning/Code Enforcement Officer

Cranberry Township, Venango county

Cranberry Township, Venango county is in search of a Zoning/Code Enforcement Officer.

This position is responsible for enforcing all Cranberry Township codes and ordinances, issuing permits, working with township and county planning commissions, testifying at hearings, and attending workshops & seminars as necessary.

Applicants should have a minimum of two years of post-secondary education, exceptional communication and organizational skills, computer proficiency, and sound reasoning ability. Preferred candidates would have experience in municipal government, law enforcement, permitting, and planning, and/or construction development.

Interested applicants can mail a cover letter, resume with references, and salary requirements by May 14, 2021, to Cranberry Township, 3726 State Route 257, and PO Box 378, Seneca, PA 16346.

Please put Zoning/ Code Enforcement Officer on the envelope.

EOE

Optician

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic has a full-time career opportunity available for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills.

The position will be based out of the Grove City and Seneca offices but may provide occasional coverage at other offices, as well.

Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred.

Job duties would include all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses, insurance eligibility verification and interpretation, and inventory management.

A full benefits package including travel expense reimbursement is provided along with a competitive wage.

Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected] https://www.laureleye.com/eye-doctor/careers/

EOE

Many Careers at Clarion Hospital

Butler Health System/Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Paramedic – Full-Time/ Per-Diem

Provides emergency and non‑emergency treatment and transportation in the pre-hospital and inter-hospital environments at the advanced life support level. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 21 years of age. High school diploma or equivalent or higher. Valid PA Paramedic Certification. Maintain current successful course completion at all times in the following programs: Basic Cardiac Life Support; Advanced Cardiac Life Support; Pediatric Advanced Life Support; International Trauma Life Support; Emergency Vehicle Operators Course. Valid PA driver’s license. Must not have been convicted within the last four (4) years of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and within the last two (2) years, has not been convicted of reckless driving, or had a driver’s license suspended under the point system. HAZMAT R&I training within one (1) year of the date of employment. Meet all additional requirements as identified by the PA Department of Health. Good customer service skills; able to exhibit cooperative communication with other employees, hospital consumers, and outside organizations who utilize CHEMS.

Medical Technologist – Per-Diem

Performs test procedures on patient specimens in a timely, accurate manner without supervision.

Qualifications:

Requires a four-year bachelor’s degree with a major in Medical Technology or a four-year degree in a life science, in which case certification from an accredited training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology or American Medical Technologists) is required.

Will consider a Medical Lab Technician who has completed a certified training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology) if eligible to sit for MT registry.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior Med/Surg experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital’s mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior ICU experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist –Full-Time/Per-Diem

Provide respiratory therapy and PFT to patients as ordered by physicians according to established standards and practices. Also instruction of subordinate staff members and assist in continuing education programs.

Qualifications:

Graduate of an accredited program in respiratory therapy. CRT is required; RRT is preferred.

Polysomnographic Tech – Per-Diem

The Polysomnographic Tech is responsible for sleep evaluation, testing and scoring of patients, and providing guidance/training to the Sleep Lab Tech Trainee positions.

Qualifications:

Respiratory background and/or sleep lab experience preferred

Certified in basic CPR and BCLS

Effective verbal and written communication skills and appropriate social skills

Ability to teach others is helpful

Staff Nurse, RN – Surgicare/PACU – Full -Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital’s mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Experienced RN with a current Pennsylvania State License in good standing. At least 3 years Med/Surg RN experience. Certified in basic CPR and ACLS. Ability to take call and cross-train to SPU. Previous experience preferred.

LPN – Swing Bed/Rehab – Full-Time

Under the direction of a Registered Nurse, the LPN will provide direct patient care, meeting both psychological and physical needs of the patients in accordance with physicians’ orders, AOA, OSHA, nursing and department policies. The LPN fulfills these duties to contribute to the continuity and quality of care that fosters the best interest and well-being of all patients and their families.

Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of practical nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania state license as a licensed practical nurse. Certified in basic CPR.

Wheelchair Van Driver– Full-Time

Provides non-emergency transportation in the wheelchair van. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 21 years of age, Or 3 years driving experience with a clean driving record. High school diploma or equivalent or higher. Maintain a valid CPR and First Aid certification.

Maintain current successful completion at all times in the following programs

Valid PA driver’s license. Must not have been convicted within the last four years of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and within the last two years, has not been convicted of reckless driving, or had a

driver’s license suspended under the point system. Good customer service skills; able to exhibit cooperative communication with other employees, hospital consumers, and outside organizations who utilize CHEMS.

Staff Nurse, RN – ED – Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior ED experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Nurse Extern- Med/Surg — Part-Time

Provides direct patient care encompassing admission, and discharge process, physical hygiene, and treatment intervention within limits of authority. Maintains adherence to patients’ rights. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Must be enrolled in an accredited Registered Nursing School and maintain good academic standing. Must sign and comply with Nurse Extern Scholarship Agreement.

CRNA-Full-Time

Nurse Anesthetist administers general or conduction anesthesia to surgical and obstetrical patients. Observes the conditions of anesthetized patients and takes necessary remedial measures as directed to counteract unfavorable conditions. Notes and relieves postoperative anesthesia effects on patients.

Qualifications:

Graduate from an accredited RN program with current PA license in good standing.

Graduate from Nurse Anesthesia educational program accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs (COA) or its predecessor

Pass certification examination administered by the Council on Certification of Nurse Anesthetists or its predecessor. Member in good standing of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA), which includes:

NBCRNA Certified.

Current RN licensure

Continuing education credits (40 CE) biennially

Certification that CRNA has been engaged in Anesthesia practice for the two-year period

Verification of absence of mental, physical, or other problems that could interfere with the practice of anesthesia.

Current ACLS; BLS; PALS.

Medical Education Coordinator- Part-Time

Coordinates the day-to-day activities of the residents, interns, and medical students. Assures that all AOA requirements are met for the above.

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent. Computer and word processing skills. Ability to act independently. Associate’s Degree or equivalent in related business/secretarial medical field preferred.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior Med/Surg experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Radiation Therapist – Per-Diem

This position is accountable for administering radiation therapy by exposing specific areas of the patient’s body to prescribed doses of radiation through the application of advanced technical knowledge while maintaining strict attention to patient care. The Radiation Therapist is under the direct supervision of the Cancer Center Nurse Manager and the authority of the Medical Oncologist

Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited radiation therapy program, American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (A.R.R.T.), and licensed by the State Department of Health. Current certification as a radiation therapist. CPR certification.

Radiology Tech – Per-Diem

Operate radiologic equipment to make clinical diagnostic x-ray films as directed by physicians and perform routine diagnostic procedures according to established standards and practices. Additional Coverage needed for AC Valley.

Qualifications:

ARRT Certified, PACS experience, CPR certification

Working Conditions

Subject to electrical and radiant energy hazards. Lifting and positioning of patients. Lifting supplies. Standing, walking most of the day

Housekeeping Aide – Full-Time

Responsible for carrying out all cleaning, following hospital’s policy and procedure manual and all schedules posted, such as empties and cleans all waste receptacles, damp dusts all patient areas, cleans and maintains all bathrooms, spot wall washes, general cleaning of all areas, keep any records of daily work as needed, make beds after cleaning of a discharge or transfer room.

Qualifications:

High school education or equivalent preferred. Some prior commercial housekeeping experience preferred.

Cook – Full -Time

The Cook prepares and cooks breakfast and lunch according to general and special diet menus for patients and employees. Direct contact with dietary employees, and other hospital employees, and occasionally vendors.

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent.

Minimum of 2 years experience of large volume cooking in either a healthcare or education environment.

Clerk/Phlebotomist – Full-Time

Control of outpatient processing within the laboratory and phlebotomy. Possible exposure to infectious body fluids. Much standing, sitting, and bending.

Qualifications:

High school graduate (GED). Actual working experience in a clinical setting to learn proper blood collection techniques desirable. Computer skills for reporting results and answering questions. Good Customer Service skills.

Registration Clerk – Full-Time

Responsible to the Patient Access Department for the accurate and efficient registration of all patients. Responsible to the customer (patients, physicians, staff, and others) for courteous, accurate, and timely service. Responsible to run quality control report and scan missing orders to allow HIM to code in a timely manner.

High school diploma or equivalent education.

Customer Service experience.

PC skills, keyboarding/typing skills, 40 WPM, basic math skills, good verbal communication skills

Must be neat and well-groomed.

Incumbents with course work or experience in medical terminology and/or previous hospital/physician office experience desired.

Applicants with experience in a medical office setting given preference.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Internal Staff Job Applications are available on the Forms drive in Word. Completed applications should be given directly to the Department Hiring Manager.

External Applicant Job Applications are available at the front desk, in Human Resources, and online at www.clarionhospital.org. All completed applications should be given to Human Resources.

Industrial Assemblers Wanted

UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC is expanding the Industrial Department at their Parker facility and is looking to add qualified individuals to their growing team.

What is an Industrial Assembler?

Industrial Assemblers use a variety of tools including but not limited to drills, saws, and pneumatic nailers to safely build quality items such as pallets, crates, and shipping boxes.

Pay starts at $12.00 (plus generous production bonus) and will be adjusted accordingly upon 45-day performance raise review. Reviews are based on 3 things: Attitude, Ability, and Attendance. Your raise is up to YOU!

Benefits include:

Multiple bonus programs and discounts

Tuition and Education Assistance

Free UFP Degree School

Paid Holidays and Supplemental Quality of Life upon hire.

At 60 days-

Medical, dental, and vision

401k profit sharing

Life insurance

Short-term disability insurance

40 hours unpaid vacation

Paid vacation and stock purchase option at one year of service.

If you are interested in joining our team of Industrial Assemblers please click on the following link: https://bit.ly/3apbuZ1

You can apply online to any open position at www.ufpi.com/careers.

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at our Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.

Class A and B CDL Drivers

DTA

DTA located in Kennerdell, Pa., has an immediate need for Class A and B CDL Drivers.

DTA furnishes bulk transportation solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential projects throughout western Pennsylvania and surrounding regions. They move freight for power generation, heavy highway, steel, oil and gas, commercial construction, and other industries with dedicated or spot service. Their experienced staff works with each customer to secure the smartest transportation solutions for each assignment.

A modern fleet of Peterbilt tri-axle dumps and tractors, combined with an array of trailers, provide reliable and flexible hauling services. Strategically located near Route I-80 and I-79 in Kennerdell, PA, DTA has quick access to many different opportunities.

Requirements:

Valid CDL

-Clean MVR

-Capability to Pass Drug Test

-Stable Work History

-At Least 25 Years of Age

-Minimum Two Years of Driving Experience

Benefits Include:

Late Model Equipment

Good Pay

Home Every Night

Health, Vision, Dental, and Life Insurance

401(k) Program

Safety Awards

For more information, please call Human Resources at 724-368-8040 or visit http://www.dtalp.com/careers/.

Multiple Positions at Allegheny Grille

Allegheny Grille

Allegheny Grille is looking to add some people to their team!!

They are hiring for the following positions:

bartender

server

hostess

prep

hotline cooks

salad

dishwasher

Stop in to apply or apply online!!!

https://www.alleghenygrille.com/

Beverage-Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

High school diploma or equivalent (preferred)

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $13.50 per hour

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Picker/Packer

Oil City – 1st shift

Receive orders

Pick orders from inventory

Pack orders for shipping

$9.00/hr. 45-day temporary to permanent, $9.50 after 45 days

Call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Shipper/Packer

Franklin – 1st shift

Count finished product for order

Mark material with proper labeling

Examine product to make sure meets quality standards

Package material for Shipping

$10.50/hr, 90 days temp to permanent

Call 814-437-2148 or resumes to [email protected]

Project Manager

Mercer County – 1st shift

Competitive Wage

Full-time

Understand and reinforce aftermarket sales

Manage daily activities to make sure project completion and quality standards are being met

Scheduling

Work with both clients and suppliers

Make sure all business value are being upheld by all employees

Qualified candidates would have prior management experience and some knowledge of injection, extrusion and blow molding

Call 814-437-2184 or resumes to [email protected]

Dubrook is now hiring full-time mechanics at their Clarion, Dubois, Saint Marys, and Butler locations.

Pay rates up to $23.00 per hour based on experience and skill set.

Benefits available include healthcare, PTO, and 401K.

Please contact the main office at 1-844-DUBROOK for more information.

Housing Inspector/Maintenance Tech

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Housing Inspector/Maintenance Tech ($12.01/hr.) position.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. They provide, to full-time employees, employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

Successful candidates will work with Venango County to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request.

All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 04/28/21. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Full-Time Secretary Position

Union School District

Union School District is seeking interested candidates for a full-time secretary.

Excellent phone communication, interpersonal and organizational skills; prior secretarial experience and proficiency with MS Word, MS Excel, and computer knowledge required.

Must be able to multitask and work independently. Preferred knowledge of Student Management Systems and Electronic Calendars.

Please submit Resume, General Employment Application, letter of intent, current, within one year, Act 34 Criminal History Background Check, Act 151 Child Abuse Record Check, and Act 114 FBI fingerprint report to:

Dr. John Kimmel, Supt.

354 Baker St., Ste. 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

General Employment Application can be obtained at www.unionsd.net.

Union School District is an EOE.

Teachers

Keystone School District

Keystone School District anticipates openings for a High School Social Studies Teacher as well as a Temporary Kindergarten Teacher.

The temporary kindergarten teacher position is expected to last 1 year.

Both positions begin with the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants should send a Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three (3) Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114, 151 background clearances, and 168 disclosure forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: May 7, 2021

Residential Program Worker

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s Residential Program is looking to hire energetic Residential Program Workers to join their team.

Job Location: Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA

Position Type: Full-Time 40 hour/Part-Time 32 hour

Salary: $12.00 an hour

Description:

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities and other special needs. They are celebrating their 101rst anniversary and are proud of their history! Full-time positions come with a benefits package with health care valued at $6,000. Part-time positions come with healthcare and a retirement savings plan.

Qualifications-Direct Support Professional:

High School diploma or GED equivalent required.

Prior experience working with individuals with disabilities preferred. Great patience and a true desire to connect with others are keys to success in our programs.

Upon hire, successful completion of Medication Administration Test required.

Current valid Pennsylvania driver’s license and acceptable driving record obtained through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation required.

Acceptable Child Abuse Clearance and Criminal Record Check required.

Passing of physical examination and TB required.

Job Summary-Direct Support Professional:

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania operates three community residential homes (Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA) which are staffed 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Their staff provides direct care and a safe, secure and supportive living environment in which individuals with intellectual and/or physical disabilities will learn to live and function as independently as possible within the community. Various shifts are available.

Why Work For Easterseals?

They have a great team of people who care and it shows!

Full-time positions come with regular hours, health, dental, vision, and ancillary insurances, paid time off, and eligibility for their retirement plan. Part-time positions working 32 hours come with health care and a retirement savings plan. The hourly rate is $13-13.50 with a $3,000 sign-on bonus!!!

If you are interested in working for a quality organization helping others grow in their lives and abilities, please consider applying for this position!

Easterseals is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, use of medical marijuana, or protected Veteran status.

Interested applicants can email their resume to [email protected]

Electrician

Clark Electric

Clark Electric located in Clarion, PA is seeking an experienced electrician to fill a full-time position.

They offer a great work environment and competitive wages.

Clark Electric offers electrical services to commercial establishments and residential homes in Clarion and surrounding areas.

If interested in joining their team please email resumes and references to [email protected] or call 814-226-6100 for information.

Full-Time Terminal Assistant

Bennett Truck Transport

Start a new career with Bennett Truck Transport in Shippenville, PA.

They are looking for an outgoing individual that will complement their already award-winning terminal. Bennett Truck Transport has been in the transportation business for 47 years, opening its doors in 1974.

A successful candidate would be a team player and work well with their corporate office, other terminal agents, drivers, factories, permitting services. Experience is welcomed, but Bennett Truck Transport will train the right person they think will make the best addition to their company. The candidate that accepts the position will be crossed trained in multiple tasks.

The following job skills are required:

Excellent attention to detail

Multi-tasking: ie. answering phones, taking messages, creating a bill of ladings, putting drivers paperwork together for their next transport, billing and paying for factories and drivers, assisting in scheduling transports, and many other tasks throughout the day

Punctuality and very good work history

Able to focus on work in a, at times, hectic work environment

Accountability for the work presented with

Bennett Truck Transport offers full benefits with full-time positions, vacation, and sick time after a probation period. Wages for this position will be discussed at the time of interviews.

Please send resumes to Jackie Wright, [email protected] to be considered for this position.

Maintenance & Groundskeeper

Kalyumet Camping & Cabins and Kalyumet Fore Fun

Kalyumet Camping & Cabins and Kalyumet Fore Fun are looking for a maintenance and groundskeeper.

To apply, please call 814-744-9622 or email [email protected] to request an application or to set up an in-person or Zoom interview.

A competitive hourly rate is offered.

