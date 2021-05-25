William Dennis Miller, 69, of Parker, PA, passed away peacefully at his residence after an extended illness.

Born on September 1, 1951, he was the son of the late Frank W. Sr. and Geneva M. “Jean” Myers Miller.

He was a graduate of ACV High School. He later joined the USAF and was Honorably discharged as E-4, Civil Engineer Squadron. During his time of service, he was stationed in Minot N. Dakota, Lackland A.F.B, Sheppard A.F.B. Strategic Air Command, and serving on expeditions in Antarctica. He was past commander of American Legion 598. He worked for 45 years as a Union Carpenter most recently with Local 420. He recently earned his 25-year pin with the Parker Allegheny Canby Lodge F&AM No.521.

Denny was an avid outdoorsman who loved to be outside hunting and especially fishing. Denny was a well-respected First Mate with the Lake Erie Charter Captains Association. He recently earned the title of expert Ham Radio Operator of which he was quite proud.

He is survived by his son, Brian James Miller of Cranberry; his three brothers, Frank (Kathy) W. Miller, Jeffrey (Debbie) Miller, and Kevin E. Miller; his grandsons, Travis and Trevor Miller; his granddaughter, Brittany Forsythe; great grandsons, Matthew and Evan Forsythe; great granddaughter, Madilynn Miller; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William “Billy” Miller; his nephews, Jeffie Miller and Kevin Miller.

Friends will be received at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Wayne Ave.) from 2-4 pm & 6-8 pm on Thursday, May 27. A Veterans Service is scheduled at 6 pm, with American Legion Post 598 and VFW Post 7073. A Masonic service is scheduled for 7:30 pm by Parker Allegheny Canby Lodge No. 521 Free and Accepted Masons.

