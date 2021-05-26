17 Clarion County Hospitality Businesses to Receive $300,000 in CHIRP Funds

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley on Tuesday morning approved $300,000.00 in checks for 17 hospitality businesses in Clarion County thanks to the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP).

Disbursement of CHRIP funding:

1. Mechanistic Brewing Co. $20,000.00



2. AILCL Hospitality LLC Ramada Inn Clarion $20,000.003. Gabriels $10,000.004. Aryan D. Inc. d/b/a Holiday Inn Express $15,000.005. Joe’s Pizza Restaurant $15,000.006. Shanchi Inc. d/b/a Quality Inn $20,000.007. The Carriage Inn Hotel, Inc. $20,000.008. Trails End Restaurant $15,000.009. NPD Enterprises Microtel Inn by Wyndham $15,000.0010. Foxburg Fine Foods, DBA Allegheny Grille $20,000.0011. University Inn $20,000.0012. Jay Sainath LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn $15,000.0013. Kalyumet, Inc. $20,000.0014. Kautilya Clarion Hotel, LLC $20,000.0015. Big Country Restaurant, LLC $20,000.0016. Ellen’s Sweet Basil, LLC $20,000.0017. JJT Hospitality Management Motel 6 $15,000.00.

“There is $131,113.00 left in that account, so if you’re a business in the hospitality field and not on that list, you can still apply,” said Tharan. “If your business was hurt by the pandemic in the hospitality industry, and that’s bars, restaurants, hotels, cabins, you could be eligible.”

Clarion, Forest, Venango, and Warren Counties contracted Northwest Commission to administer the applications, but checks will be paid from individual counties using CHIRP funds.

Additional qualified applications are encouraged until June 15, according to Jill Foys, Executive Director of the Northwest Commission. Foys said a business could apply at the commission’s website at https://www.northwestpa.org or give them a call at 814-677-4800 and ask for Rebecca Beach.

The following requirements for businesses are specified:

• Has a North American Industry Classification System (NAICS code) designation within the Accommodation subsector (721) or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector (722). Accommodations, food, and/or drink may be provided for the public with or without a charge;

• Has fewer than 300 full-time equivalent employees;

• The business has a tangible net worth no more than $15 million;

• Was in operation on February 15, 2020, remains in operation, and does not intend to permanently cease operations within one year of the application date;

• COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the business that makes the grant necessary to support ongoing operations; and

• Had a reduction in gross receipts of at least 25 percent during 2020 compared to the same time period of 2019.

