6th Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Game Set for June 25

BROCKWAY, Pa. – The 6th annual Frank Varischetti All-Star game will be played on Friday, June 25, at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway.

The kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

Seniors from the Class of 2021 were nominated and selected by the head coaches of teams that compete in the District 9 League.

This year’s contest reflects a realignment in the D-9 league last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The North team includes players from Bradford, Kane, Ridgway, Elk County Catholic, St. Marys Area, Smethport, Port Allegany, and Otto-Eldred. The team will be coached by Port Allegany head coach Justin Bienkowski.

The South, coached by Blane Gold of Redbank Valley, includes Brockway, Brookville, Curwensville, Central Clarion, DuBois Area, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, Redbank Valley, and Union/AC Valley.

General admission tickets are $5;00 for adults, $2.00 for students and will be available at the gate. The concession stand will be open. Prior to kickoff, each of the game’s 17 Game Sponsors will present a $1,000.00 scholarship to one of the players.

The North roster includes Ryan Hughes, Austen Davis, and Alex Liners of Bradford; Bobby Rumcik, Josh Buhl, Reese Novosel, and Zuke Smith of Kane; Ben Briggs, Ricky Delhunty, Dominic Cherry, Jake Kunselman, and Alex Bon of Ridgway; Sam Kaul, Bryan Schatz, and Nick Crisp of Elk County Catholic; Terry Williams, Simon Sheeley, Garret Bauer, Connor Bressler, Mitchell Reiter, and Jacob Kline of St. Marys Area; Dalton Distrola, Justin Young, Taro Tanaka, and Trey Ayers of Port Allegany; Zazeric Bell, Ethan Smith, and TJ Van Scoter of Otto-Eldred; and Braedon Johnson, Ryli Burritt, Kameron Rounsville, and Adenn Stevens of Smethport.

The South team includes Ben Glasl and Conner Ryckman of Brockway; Jack Krug, Elliot Park, and Robert Keth of Brookville; Curtis Caldwell, Scott Condon, Duane Brady, and Jayce Witherite of Curwensville; Cutter Boggess, Calvin German, Logan Lerch, and Hunter Craddock of Central Clarion; Dale Kot and Mason McDaniel of DuBois Area; Matt Griffiths, Nathan Waltman, and Kaden Scherer of Karns City; Keenan Heeter, Nick Weaver, and Haden Peters of Keystone; Isaiah Usselman, Mason Mershimer, and David Stamm of Moniteau; Brandon Ishman, Kameron Falgout, and Joshua Miller of Punxsutawney; Dalton Bish, Coltin Bartley, Kobe Bonanno, and Hudson Martz of Redbank Valley; and Tanner Merwin and Eli Penny of Union/AC Valley.

The Frank Varischetti Foundation, Brockway Area School District, and Brockway Gridiron Association are the organizers of the event.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.