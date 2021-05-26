A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. High near 82. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Low around 50. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 58. East wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

