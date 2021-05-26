 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. High near 82. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Low around 50. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 58. East wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

