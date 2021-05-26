 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Bowser’s Two-Way Heroics Take Keystone to Finals

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 @ 08:05 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Emily Bowser_ KeystoneDUBOIS Pa. – Natalie Bowser came up big for the Panthers once again, hitting a solo shot and pitching a complete game in Keystone’s 1-0 semifinal win over Johnsonburg.

The Panthers’ lone run of the game came via Bowser’s fourth-inning home run, one of Keystone’s four hits on the day. The game was incredibly tight overall, with both pitchers putting up dominant performances. Bowser took the win for Keystone, allowing four hits and two walks in seven innings, striking out 11. Julia Jones took the hard loss for Johnsonburg, striking out 11 and allowing four hits in six innings.

Keystone worked out of a sixth-inning jam to hold on for the win, getting two straight outs to strand runners on second and third. Bowser set down the Rams in order in the seventh to seal the victory.

Bowser went 2-for-2 with a home run and a walk for Keystone. Jones had a pair of doubles for Johnsonburg.

Keystone advances to the D9 Class AA Finals with the win, where they will face the winner of Moniteau and Curwensville.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.