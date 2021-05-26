Bowser’s Two-Way Heroics Take Keystone to Finals

DUBOIS Pa. – Natalie Bowser came up big for the Panthers once again, hitting a solo shot and pitching a complete game in Keystone’s 1-0 semifinal win over Johnsonburg.

The Panthers’ lone run of the game came via Bowser’s fourth-inning home run, one of Keystone’s four hits on the day. The game was incredibly tight overall, with both pitchers putting up dominant performances. Bowser took the win for Keystone, allowing four hits and two walks in seven innings, striking out 11. Julia Jones took the hard loss for Johnsonburg, striking out 11 and allowing four hits in six innings.

Keystone worked out of a sixth-inning jam to hold on for the win, getting two straight outs to strand runners on second and third. Bowser set down the Rams in order in the seventh to seal the victory.

Bowser went 2-for-2 with a home run and a walk for Keystone. Jones had a pair of doubles for Johnsonburg.

Keystone advances to the D9 Class AA Finals with the win, where they will face the winner of Moniteau and Curwensville.

