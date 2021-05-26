 

Burgoon, Blauser, Bell, Buzard, and Stamm Win KSAC Track and Field MVP’s

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Generic Track 2Hannah Burgoon, Baylee Blauser, Alex Bell, Koby Buzard, and David Stamm each took home KSAC Track and Field MVP Awards as the All-Conference teams were announced late Monday night.

Burgoon won the Girls’ Track MVP award for her exploits in the 800m and 1600m races, while Blauser took home the Girls’ Field MVP award for her strong performances in the long jump and triple jump.

Bell and Buzard were named Boys’ Track Co-MVPs. Bell was the top hurdler in the KSAC, while Buzard won both the 800m and 1600m events. David Stamm was the top thrower in the KSAC, taking home the Field MVP Award.

View the full teams below:

Girls’ Track

Girls’ Field and MVPs

Boys’ Track

Boys’ Field and MVPs


