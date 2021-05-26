Clarion Area High School Announces 2021 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area High School has announces the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2021.

Jenna Miller – valedictorian

Jenna Miller, daughter of Shawn Miller and the late Tracy Miller, is this year’s valedictorian of Clarion Area High School Class of 2021.

In her junior and senior years, Jenna has participated in Science Olympiad. She has been on the girls’ soccer team for the past four years, serving as captain and making the all-conference team for the past two years.

Jenna is currently the secretary of the Student Council and has been a member of this organization since ninth grade. Jenna was inducted into the National Honor Society during her sophomore year, and this year she is vice president of her school’s local chapter. She is also the recipient of the Carson Scholars Award.

Jenna plans to attend Gannon University where she will pursue a degree in physical therapy.

Nekane Parker Petrissans – salutatorian

This year’s salutatorian of Clarion Area is Nekane Parker Petrissans, daughter of Jeff Parker and Cathy Petrissans.

Nekane was the CEO of the Robotics Team, vice president of the Art History Club, a member of the National Honor Society, and a percussionist for the marching and pep bands.

Her main interests include reading, sketching, and playing the violin.

Nekane will be majoring in Literature at the University of Pittsburgh and hopes to teach high school English. One day she would like to make a comic book and host a radio talk show.

Clarion Area High School graduation is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, at Veterans Memorial Park located at 421 Main Street in Clarion.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.