Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ramen Stir-Fry

The whole family will enjoy this hearty, colorful meal!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1-1/2 cups sliced fresh carrots



3/4 cup sliced onion1 cup water1 cup shredded cabbage1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms1 cup chopped green pepper3 tablespoons soy sauce1 package (3 ounces) beef ramen noodles

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook beef, carrots, and onion over medium heat until beef is no longer pink and carrots are crisp-tender, 7-9 minutes, breaking up beef into crumbles; drain.

-Add water, cabbage, mushrooms, green pepper, soy sauce, and contents of seasoning packet from noodles. Break noodles into small pieces; add to the pan. Cover and cook until liquid is absorbed and noodles are tender for eight to 10 minutes.

