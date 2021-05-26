 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ramen Stir-Fry

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The whole family will enjoy this hearty, colorful meal!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef
1-1/2 cups sliced fresh carrots

3/4 cup sliced onion
1 cup water
1 cup shredded cabbage
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1 cup chopped green pepper
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1 package (3 ounces) beef ramen noodles

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook beef, carrots, and onion over medium heat until beef is no longer pink and carrots are crisp-tender, 7-9 minutes, breaking up beef into crumbles; drain.

-Add water, cabbage, mushrooms, green pepper, soy sauce, and contents of seasoning packet from noodles. Break noodles into small pieces; add to the pan. Cover and cook until liquid is absorbed and noodles are tender for eight to 10 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


