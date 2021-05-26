 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion Hospital Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 @ 02:05 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

image2CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported two new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, May 24, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update May 26, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 5/25/2021: 13,466
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,397
Positives: 2,171

Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 5/25/2021: 48,877
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,370
Positives: 3,906

Hospital Inpatients as of 5/26/2021, 9:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patients. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 10 patients. 0 suspected. 10 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Vaccine:

– Vaccine is available to anyone 12 years old and above at Butler and Clarion Vaccine Clinics. Walk-ins welcome.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.