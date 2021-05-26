 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion-Limestone Crowns Prom Royalty

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Prom-Pick-CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion-Limestone student body crowned their Junior and Senior Prom Kings and Queens on Friday, May 7.

The two courts were selected to bring all of the classes up to date due to last year’s prom being cancelled.

The theme was “To Everything There is a Season” featuring outdoor decorations of all four seasons. The students constructed archways and Chandeliers and painted murals. The prom was truly a group effort.

Clarion-Limestone is proud to announce that the Senior Class selected Kayden Guntrum and Monica Heath to be Senior Class prom King and Queen.

The Junior Class Selected Cooper Shall and Ruby Smith as Junior Prom King and Queen.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.