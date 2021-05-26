Clarion-Limestone Crowns Prom Royalty

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion-Limestone student body crowned their Junior and Senior Prom Kings and Queens on Friday, May 7.

The two courts were selected to bring all of the classes up to date due to last year’s prom being cancelled.

The theme was “To Everything There is a Season” featuring outdoor decorations of all four seasons. The students constructed archways and Chandeliers and painted murals. The prom was truly a group effort.

Clarion-Limestone is proud to announce that the Senior Class selected Kayden Guntrum and Monica Heath to be Senior Class prom King and Queen.

The Junior Class Selected Cooper Shall and Ruby Smith as Junior Prom King and Queen.

