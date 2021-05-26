GANT: DuBois Man Accused of Inappropriately Touching 9-Year-Old Girl

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – A DuBois man is facing felony charges for inappropriately touching a nine-year-old girl.

State police charged Cletus Alan Ripple, 55, with three felony counts of indecent assault-person less than 13-years-old, four felony counts of corruption of minors, misdemeanor indecent exposure, and three summary counts of harassment on Thursday.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim reported having been touched by Ripple, who had been providing childcare for her on a regular basis for the last year, after a “safe touch” program at school.

She told investigators that while she was at Ripple’s residence he had “tickled” her private area more than once. Reportedly he had done this when they were watching cartoons in his bed.

He also allegedly exposed himself to her while they were swimming at his home.

The victim, who appeared visibly upset during her interview, said it made her very uncomfortable and she does not feel safe with him.

When he was interviewed by police in April, Ripple at first denied touching her, and then later stated it may have happened by accident. However, he did confirm that they watch cartoons in his bed together.

He also admitted that he may have exposed himself to her by accident as he was standing up in the pool.

In a follow-up interview on May 19, he confessed that he touched her private area on three, separate occasions while babysitting her and related that the victim’s report was accurate, according to the criminal complaint.

Ripple is being held in the county jail in lieu of $1,000,000 bail with a preliminary hearing in this case scheduled for Friday during centralized court.

