Donna M. Fye, 81, of Brookville died in the late evening hours of Saturday, May 22, 2021, following a period of declining health.

Born in Oil City on June 30, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Marie Johnson Shouey.

She was a graduate of Meadville Area High School and worked in sales and as an office manager prior to her retirement.

On May 3, 1958, in Meadville she married Gary B. Fye. He survives.

Donna enjoyed spending time with her entire family including her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Raising and training therapy dogs was a favorite pastime for her, as well as being a member of the K-9 Obedience Club. Donna and her husband Gary have visited several of the nursing homes and schools in the area to share their dogs and companionship with others.

Those surviving in addition to her husband, Gary, are her sons, Gary S. (Angie) Fye and Jeff (Marie) Fye; her daughters, Lynette (Ron) Smith and Loretta (Steve) Morres; a brother, James Shouey; three sisters, Doris Tonell, Dianne (Ron) Eng and Joy (Tom) Potter; nine grandchildren, Ashley, Tony, Allison, Eli, Justina, Alyssa, Gary, Anton and Jocelyn; and her seven beloved great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, William Shouey.

A private memorial service will be held by her family.

Furlong Funeral Home was entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Fye.

Her family suggests memorial donations be made to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain addition information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.