Ellen M. Priester, 60, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

She was born on April 1, 1961, in Rimersburg, Clarion County to Joseph H. and Cora M. (Anthony) Priester.

Ellen was a homemaker and a lifelong resident of Clarion County. She enjoyed watching Lifetime movies, spending time with her family and loved to go shopping, especially for her grandchildren. She would do anything for anyone and will be lovingly remembered for her kind heart and for being a loving grandma.

Her memory will be cherished by her four sons, Joseph H. “Bud” Priester and fiancé, Addy Klein of Rimersburg, Jason L. Priester and fiancé, Kasie Kizzia of Shippenville, Jamie D. Priester of Shippenville and Brandon K. Priester of Rimersburg; two daughters, Amanda “Mandy” Ashbaugh and husband, Bobby of Rimersburg and Samantha L. “Sammy” Priester of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Mariah, Madison, Zane, Trent, and Aleah Ashbaugh, Ashley Priester and fiancé, Derek Shaffer, Little J Priester, Tyler Neiswonger, Tabby, Katlyn, and Keirsten Priester and Koltin Priester; and three great-grandchildren, Gabriella Evans, Leilani Williams, and Nolan Shaffer. Ellen is also survived by her brothers, Joe “Ray” Priester and wife, Diane of Sligo and William O. Priester and wife, Darlene of Rimersburg; and sister, Charlotte J. McQueeney and husband, Terry of Sligo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Deborah Fenstermaker and LuAnn McIntyre; and a granddaughter, Avery Ellen Priester.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, until the time of services at 12 p.m. at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 758 Main St., Rimersburg with Rev. Mark Deeter officiating

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ellen’s honor to Bauer Hillis Funeral Home, PO Box 997, Kittanning, PA, 16201 to help the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Ellen’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.