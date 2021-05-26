Featured Local Job: Part-Time Teller

Clarion County Community Bank has an immediate opening for a Part-Time Teller at its Rimersburg office.

Prior banking experience recommended but not required.

Outstanding customer service skills and proficiency with computers are essential.

Candidates must have a flexible schedule and display extreme attention to detail.

Resumes must be received by June 7, 2021, at:

Clarion County Community Bank

ATTN: Branch Manager

592 Main Street

Rimersburg PA 16248

or email to [email protected]

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

