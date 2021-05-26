Gertrude I. Eskew, 80, of Knox, formerly of Emlenton, went to be with the Lord Monday evening, May 24, 2021, at Autumn Grove in Harrisville.

Gertrude was born in Pittsburgh on September 26, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Clyde and Mabel Conklin McDade.

She attended school in Emlenton and later earned her GED. Gertrude was of the Protestant faith, and enjoyed watching WWE wrestling and Star Wars, especially her favorite character, R2-D2. She was an avid Pirates fan, and also enjoyed collecting American Indian dolls, as well as watching cardinals and deer. In her earlier years, she enjoyed hunting and fishing. She had been employed at Rumbaugh’s Restaurant in Emlenton, private caregiving, and most recently at the former Emlenton’s Laurel Manor.

Gertrude is survived by her son, Kenneth B. Geiser and his wife, Donna, of Shippenville; four grandchildren, Jenny Nichols (Travis), of Altoona, Chelsi Wensel of New York, Linda Spisak (Dillan) of Butler, and Isaiah Nichols of Shippenville; three great-grandchildren, Angel, Henry, and Ira, as well as a number of cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Geiser, and Richard Eskew; a son, Charles “Chuck” Geiser; and her brother, Kenneth McDade.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Avenue, Emlenton, from Noon – 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Thursday. A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Paula Gruzca, a United Methodist pastor, officiating. Interment will be at the Zion-Union Cemetery, Emlenton. For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

