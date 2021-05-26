 

Michael Allen Rowe

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-9izErqGjKLJ (1)Michael Allen Rowe, 56, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Monday, May 24, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Born on February 25, 1965, in Clarion, he was the son of Richard E. and Linda L. (Ritts) Rowe, who are both surviving at their home in State College. In 1992 in Runville, he married the love of his life, Jodi (Sunday) Rowe, who survives at home after sharing 29 years of marriage together.

Michael was a 1983 graduate of State College High School, and later attended Vo-Tech for the IT Program. For most of his life, he worked as a truck driver; he also worked various construction jobs and alongside his father at the family farm.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his three children, Nicole Marie Rowe of Oklahoma, Terrence Jon Sunday, and Mathew Adam Rowe, both of Bellefonte, and two grandchildren, Vance Duane Sunday, and Maverick Alexander Rowe. Also surviving are three sisters, Cheryl A. Rowe of State College, Deborah S. Rowe of Columbia, Maryland, and Julie L. Ciepierski (Brian) of Newnan, Georgia, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Michael was a past President of the Centre County Dart League, and a member of the American Legion Post 33 in Bellefonte. He enjoyed anything that kept him outdoors, especially when he was able to go hunting. He loved riding his motorcycles and ATVs. Michael was always very outspoken, a trait that so many people admired in him.

There will be a public viewing held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 10-11am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11am with Pastor Doug Conway officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Wetzler Funeral Services Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.


