Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Michael Patton Advising: Growing Interest in Socially Responsible Investing

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael-Patton-new-e1545260474797-1024x933 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Growing Interest in Socially Responsible Investing.

U.S. assets invested in socially responsible strategies topped $17.1 trillion at the start of 2020, up 42% from two years earlier. Sustainable, responsible, and impact (SRI) investments now account for nearly one-third of all professionally managed U.S. assets.(1) This upward trend suggests that many people want their investment dollars to pursue a financial return and make a positive impact on the world.

There is also wider recognition that good corporate citizenship can benefit the bottom line. A favorable public image might increase sales and brand value, and conservation efforts can help reduce costs, improving profit margins. Some harmful business practices are now viewed as reputational or financial risks that could damage a company’s longer-term prospects.

