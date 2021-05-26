County Invests $2.3 Million in Emergency Communications, First Responders

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Commissioner Ed Heasley (pictured above) presented a comprehensive review of distributions to first responders in Clarion County and other emergency communication enhancements thanks to a $595,498.00 Covid Block grant.

“Overall, The county has expended approximately $2.3 million as part of a countywide emergency communication services transmitters and microwave links improvement project.,” said Heasley. “This includes the new communication towers in East Brady, Leeper, New Bethlehem, and Shippenville areas and the upgraded equipment at the Clarion, Knox, Rimersburg, and Saint Petersburg sites. These new towers will allow for broadband services in the unserved and underserved rural areas within Clarion County.”

A breakdown of the radio grants includes 16 fire companies at $369,519.00, five EMS ambulance providers for $80,406.00, and six police, sheriff, probation, and public safety departments for $145,573.00.

Heasley displayed the equipment being disbursed on Tuesday morning at a meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.

The equipment included:

• 46 Base Station Radios

• 111 Dash Mount Radios

• 156 Portable Radios and Chargers

• 430 Pagers with Chargers

• P-25 Software and AES/DES Encryption

The radio upgrades saved each of the various first responder organizations thousands of dollars and as a benefit to all the businesses and residents of Clarion County, according to Heasley.

A new emergency service center is currently under construction that will have a 9-1-1 dispatch center and emergency services, public safety departments. The new system will help build a solid county foundation for the improvement and operation of the Commonwealth’s new Next Generation 911 (NG 911) P-25 services system. This is an interoperable Internet Protocol network using technology that coordinates the delivery of federal, state, regional, and local emergency services with a faster and clear signal to our first responders, according to Heasley.

The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the upgrades to the county’s public safety radio system, a move designed to improve emergency responders’ ability to reliability communicate with each other and with 9-1-1 dispatchers.

The current system has reached its end of life and has had reliability issues spanning from transmitter failures to phone line issues. The county’s existing public radio system is a safety risk to our responders. The system’s equipment had a track record of failure during heavy rainstorms and poor weather especially in the northern and western parts of the County and phone line issues in the southern, according to the commissioners.

In addition, the phone line connections were getting very costly and extremely unreliable. This type of connection between towers is obsolete and needs to be upgraded. The decision to replace phone line connections with microwave was started in 2010 and was a top priority moving forward, added Heasley.

Due to the utilization of the grant funds, the commissioners were able to save the taxpayers of Clarion County approximately 2.42 mills in property taxes for the project.

Next, the commissioners turned their attention to the problems with their outdated communications equipment and the spotty radio coverage that has been experienced.

Several first responders from throughout the county and members of a committee have been working for the past two years to plan upgrades to the county’s radio system. Valuable input was provided on what was working and what was not.

The Clarion County 9-1-1 Center would be the first to tell you that it is very scary when a system goes down, and what can be done until the system is repaired, when dispatchers are trying to contact firefighters, EMS, or police officers without realizing that the radio system is down. Radio coverage problems throughout the county are known and have first responders hunting to find a hilltop or area they can communicate from the county’s hilly terrain, which can block radio signals and can be challenging for them.

There have been multiple client incidents in the past when they have been communicating with first responders on cell phones, that is simply not a good solution and the still coverage is spotty in the county. The upgrades will provide the county’s first responders with a state-of-the-art multi-channel simulcast system allowing all services to communicate seamlessly. The new P-25 digital system will also eliminate interference that they currently experience routinely.

The footprint throughout Clarion County

The county currently has seven towers and its radio system. The county had a combination of water tanks and rental tower sites that were both very expensive and some were not providing producing the coverage we need. The upgrade product will increase that number to eight, and that increase will provide the county with better coverage. The new towers in Leeper, East Brady, New Bethlehem, and Shippenville will give the coverage needed by positioning them in much-needed areas. These towers will also double as broadband hubs helping roll out Internet coverage within the county that is also critically needed.

Therefore, by constructing four new towers and reworking some of the existing towers, it will save the county hundreds of thousands of dollars. Some of them are going to be existing towers that are part of our current system and some are going to be new towers, the combination of simulcast communications and upgraded tower sites will give the county the footprint we are looking for, according to Heasley.

The project will also include a new microphone microwave system that connects towers together. The microwave system is a fully redundant system, meaning a single feature will not take the system down. The big dishes that are seen on the towers will also be balanced with some fiber connections. This with the new communications equipment at the 9-1-1 Center and new radios for emergency responders will give the first responders a totally new system.

The county’s original 9-1-1 system went online in 2007, and in that same year, a new radio upgrade was designed and implemented. The upcoming upgrades are scheduled to go live in the summer of 2021, barring any unexpected delays. The project specifications and design are for 100 percent mobile coverage and at least 95 percent portable coverage countywide – the public safety standard.

The current system will not have to be offline at any point during the upgrade.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.