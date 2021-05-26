 

SPONSORED: Redbank Chevrolet Continues to Support Kids Through Car Sales in May; Check Out Redbank’s Featured Vehicles

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Redbank & YNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT)HURRY IN to Redbank Chevrolet as they are donating a portion from every vehicle sold during the month of May to the Annual Campaign of the Clarion County YMCA. Check out their featured vehicles pictured below:


Don’t miss out on your chance to help the YMCA with its annual campaign!

This is the last week for Redbank Chevrolet’s month-long partnership with the Clarion County YMCA. For every vehicle sold, new or used, Redbank Chevrolet will make a donation to the YMCA’s annual fund.

Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet today!

Help Redbank Chevrolet help the YMCA!


PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT

MILES: 71,286
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $18,990

28150970472x640 (1)CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LT All Star Edition Crew Cab

MILES: 14,088
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $42,990

27968984368x640 (1)
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2017 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 CUSTOM Double Cab

MILES: 62,637
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $29,990

26445848202x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


PRE-OWNED 2021 GMC CANYON 4WD

MILES: 6,545
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $39,990

28147911694x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2018 GMC TERRAIN SLT

MILES: 33,154
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $28,990

28016959653x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


PRE-OWNED 2017 KIA SORENTO LX

MILES: 87,940
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $17,990

28150919901x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet, meet their sales team, and ask about their CERTIFIED, Pre-Owned Vehicles!

Redbank Chevrolet Sales Team: Back, left to right: Ben Kundick, Jr., Jody Britton, and Wylie Miller. Front, left to right: Alisha Kessler and Kristen Hindman.

Redbank Chevrolet Sales Team: Back, left to right: Ben Kundick, Jr., Jody Britton, and Wylie Miller. Front, left to right: Alisha Kessler and Kristen Hindman. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography

Call 814-275-6734 for more information.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Redbank Chevrolet bbb

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

