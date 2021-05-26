 

Patricia A. Cyphert

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-pzNfema3ByG2 (1)Patricia A. Cyphert, 78, of Clarion, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, Florida.

She was the adopted daughter of the late Joseph M. Hartzell and Mary A. Baughman Hartzell. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Emery Cyphert (April 8, 1936 – December 23, 2004); five brothers, Glenwood Hartzell, Russell Hartzell, Dave Hartzell, Byrd Hartzell and Wade Hartzell; and three sisters, Betty Whisner, Leora Banak and Virginia Hartzell.

Survivors include her four children, Ernest P. Cyphert, Thomas W. Cyphert (wife, Melissa), David Cyphert and Stephanie Sego (husband, Jerry, Jr.); four grandchildren, Crysthal M. Cyphert, Shannon R. Cyphert, Jerry C. Sego, III and Stephen Sego; three great-grandchildren, Lily A. Sego, Oliver W. Sego and Scarlett Rose Sego.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, caring mother and a true friend to all. Her wishes were to be cremated and laid to rest alongside her husband at a private committal service at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.


