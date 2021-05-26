Police Investigating After Cabin Burglarized on Route 949

HEATH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have initiated an investigation after a burglary was discovered at a cabin in Heath Township.

Around 5:34 p.m. on May 21, Marienville-based State Police responded to a burglary that occurred at a cabin located on State Route 949, in Heath Township, Jefferson County.

Police say upon arrival, they found that the owner of a cabin, identified as a 70-year-old Pulaski man, had arrived back at the cabin to vacation for a brief time and found that the front door of the residence had been kicked in.

Police then collected evidence at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

