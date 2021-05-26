Rick’s Racing Roundup: Local Racing Legend Makes History at Sharon Speedway

SHARON, Pa. – History was made this past Saturday at Sharon Speedway in a race that fans will probably be talking about years from now.

(Photo: Local racing legend Dave Blaney delivered a magical win Saturday night at Sharon Speedway. Photo by Rick Rarer.)

If it was a movie it couldn’t have been scripted much better. A packed house filled the Speedway Saturday to see the best in the business as the World of Outlaws made their first visit to the Hartford oval in fourteen years.

When the checkered flag flew on the feature the place erupted as hometown hero Dave Blaney took the lead on the final lap from race-long leader Sheldon Haudenschild to score a huge upset and one of the most popular wins in the track’s history. The atmosphere was nothing short of electric as Blaney celebrated on the front stretch.

After nearly twenty-four years since his last World of Outlaws victory, fifty-eight-year-old Dave Blaney (the 1995 World of Outlaws champion) would return to victory lane for the 95th time in his storied career against the touring series. Sheldon Haudenschild would hold on for a heartbreaking second-place finish after dominating the first 34 of 35 laps.

“I feel like I had a sprint car career in the 90s but I don’t anymore,” explained the Ohio native.

“I just come out and play nowadays. It’s not lost on me that winning a World of Outlaws race in this day and age is giant, especially at a track I’m part-owner at. The response was just overwhelming. I thought we had a car that could come here and be competitive. We’ve raced here quite a few times with this car and it’s run really well. To have it actually work out is pretty crazy though. This is really awesome and such a proud moment for us. This is a car we built ourselves and we just beat the Outlaws- holy crap! It’s a dream come true, and it happened at my home track.”

Not to be outdone sixty-one-year-old Rod George of Kittanning also returned to victory lane by winning the twenty-lap RUSH sprint car feature to close out the action at Sharon Saturday. For nearly twenty-five years George was one of the winningest sprint car drivers in western Pennsylvania.

Over the winter long time car owner Ted Hull of Oil City talked George out of retirement and he became the new driver of the Hull 41 wingless sprinter after nearly five years away from the driver’s seat. It didn’t take Rod long to get the hang of it again as he passed another former 410 sprint winner; Arnie Kent on lap 13 and went on to win his first-ever RUSH sprint car feature at the age of 61.

The ULMS late models invaded Tri-City Raceway this past Sunday where Jared Miley bested Max Blair for the 3,000 dollar win. Seneca’s Jacob Gomola got the monkey off his back winning the make-up 305 sprint car feature while Ohio invader Justin Clark won the regular 305 feature. Regular racing returns this Sunday to Tri-City with the 410 sprint cars and 358 modifieds headlining the card.

Thunder Mountain Speedway presented the Verne Copella Memorial for the super late models this past Friday and it was Doug Eck taking home the 3,500 dollar winner’s share. Thunder Mountain will be back in action with a regular four division show plus super stocks this Friday.

Michael’s Mercer Raceway also returns to action this Saturday with a special 4,000-to-win show for the 410 sprint cars. This will be the final tune-up at the Mercer oval before Western Pennsylvania Speedweek gets underway.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.