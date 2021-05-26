 

Say What?!: $5000 ‘Harry Potter’ Proof Copy With Typo for Sale

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Shannon Brady

read-out-3770411_1280 EDINBURGH, Scotland – A rare proof copy of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” with a typographical error on the title page is being sold by auctioneer Ewbank’s and is expected to fetch up to $5,600.

Auction house Ewbank’s said the book, one of only 200 trial copies to be printed for reviewers by publisher Bloomsbury before the tome’s official release in 1997, contains that typo on the title page, misidentifying the author as “J.A. Rowling.”

Read the full story here.


